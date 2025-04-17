Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 9-14, 2025

April 9
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a court order violation. Charges for the violation were forwarded to the courts.
23600 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Edmonds police with a theft.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a report of an assault that happened on March 10. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor.
4200 block 214th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
21700 block 51st Avenue West: A subject was reported trespassing in a person’s backyard and causing a disturbance. The subject was cited and released for trespassing.
22800 block Highway 99: An officer working a Target Zero emphasis patrol stopped a motorist for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired, and they were arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
April 10
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A rifle found in a parking lot was collected and placed into evidence.
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: West: A stolen vehicle was recovered, and the owner was notified. The vehicle was left in a safe location.
5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A BB gun was found and placed into police evidence.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: A broken window was reported.
22000 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report.
21500 block 52nd Avenue West: An officer determined a driver was impaired during a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
April 11
22000 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle struck a rock in the roadway and caused damage to the vehicle.
23700 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers responded to an assault report. During the investigation, officers found the victim’s phone had been stolen during the assault. The victim was able to identify the suspect through a photo montage. The investigation is ongoing.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.
21200 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance and found that an assault had occurred during the investigation. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
April 12
5800 block 224th Place Southwest: A missing person was reported.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A bicycle was reported stolen.
6100 block 236th Street Southwest: An officer determined the driver was impaired during a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
April 13
21800 block 64th Avenue West: During a stop for traffic violations, a driver was determined to be impaired, arrested for DUI, and booked into jail.
5500 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
6500 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit and run collision.
5500 block of 240th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a juvenile probation violation.
April 14
6100 block Saint Albion Way: A missing person was reported. It was later reported that the missing person had been arrested and was in the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) Jail.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: A fraud complaint was reported.
4900 block 242nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a fraud report where $8,000 had been stolen.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported. Upon investigation, the officer found no violation had occurred.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: A subject refusing to leave a business after being asked. The subject was removed from the property for trespassing.
22100 block 67th Place West: Patrol responded to a court order service.
21700 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.
23600 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported to have scratches.
4900 block 238th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. A subject was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, and malicious mischief.
5000 block 236th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.
4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order violation. During the investigation, it was found that the suspect had also assaulted the victim. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
22300 block Highway 99: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.
21700 block Highway 99: An officer located an occupied stolen vehicle. The occupant was arrested and booked into jail. The officer also located a stolen electric scooter and several bicycles.
