Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 8-14, 2022

April 8

23400 block Lakeview Drive: The owner of a Honda Accord reported that the car’s catalytic converter was stolen overnight.

22900 block 53rd Avenue West: Police determined there is probable cause to charge a male resident with a nuisance ordinance noise violation. A blue Jeep Patriot parked in his driveway had been playing loud music, reportedly for several hours, drawing complaints. The music’s bass could be heard from more than 200 feet away. The subject was uncooperative and ignored a request to turn the music down. He will be issued a citation via court mail.

Intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West: The driver of a black Toyota RAV4 struck the rear end of an Acura CL that was stopped in front of it at a red light and then fled the scene. The Toyota was last seen traveling southbound on 66th Avenue West. Minor damage to the Acura’s rear bumper was observed and the cost of repairs was estimated to be under $1,000. No injuries were reported and aid was declined, although the vehicle’s passenger reported having minor back pain.

April 9

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: Police determined probable cause exists to arrest a man for violating a no-contact order. He was reported to have come to the protected person’s residence three different times over the course of several hours while attempting to locate her. The subject was no longer at the residence when police arrived and the suspect had reportedly left on foot eastbound. A search of the area was unable to locate the man and charges will be forwarded to the court.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was cited for second-degree criminal trespassing after she was contacted inside of a fully fenced enclosure area at the Terrace Station construction site. There are several signs displayed along the fence prohibiting trespassing into the construction area. The citation was sent to the court for mailing.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A resident heard some banging on her neighbor’s window and then observed two men taking off the screen. After being confronted the suspects walked away. Both front window screens had slight damage and one window’s screen had been removed and was leaning up against the residence. There was no damage or forced entry on the two front windowpanes. A male resident, who had been asleep inside the residence during the incident, stated the window screens were intact before he went to bed.

April 10

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man was cited for trespassing on the Calvary Fellowship property. He had previously been trespassed from the property for one year. In addition, a woman was issued a trespass notice that bars her from returning to the property for one year.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: An employee at Ace Hardware reported that two men in their 20s entered the store and stole three power tools with a total value of over $800. The suspects grabbed the three boxed items and walked out the front of the store, where they were observed entering an SUV. The vehicle was last seen exiting the parking lot onto 228th Street Southwest.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police administered two doses of Narcan to a man who hadn’t checked out of his room at the Studio 6 motel and was found to be laying on the bed unresponsive. Tinfoil containing burnt residue was observed next to him on the bed. The man was unconscious and breathing slowly. Previous attempts to wake him were unsuccessful. The subject did not immediately awaken after the Narcan was administered, but he started to display movements in his arms and hands and his breathing became stronger. Aid arrived and was able to awaken the man before transporting him to the hospital.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the 7-Eleven property for one year following an argument with a store employee.

April 11

5500 block 230th Street Southwest: The owner of a Ford Ranger reported that it had been stolen.

22200 block 52nd Avenue West: During a traffic stop, police arrested a man for having outstanding warrants. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Domestic violence brochures were given to two subjects following a verbal argument between them that led to the driver becoming distracted and colliding with a curb and some shrubs/bushes.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a Volkswagen Jetta reported that his car had been prowled on the morning of April 8 while parked alongside the roadway in front of his residence. He stated that approximately $500 worth of tools, including some power tools and socket sets, had been stolen from the vehicle’s trunk. The cabin of the car was left unlocked and the trunk was most likely opened by a trunk release lever in the cabin.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for having an outstanding warrant. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license and for not having a required ignition interlock device installed on the vehicle he was operating. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

April 12

21200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident reported she was awoken by the sound of two gunshots and then her boyfriend noticed that his black Honda Civic was missing. Shortly thereafter, he observed his car driving past the residence and then parking a block away for a few minutes. It was last seen heading southbound on 58th Avenue West at a high rate of speed. A search of the area outside of the residence found no signs of shots being fired.

21500 block 68th Avenue West: An employee of Skanska Construction reported that while on his way to the light rail construction site he had found a Smith and Wesson .22 revolver in the street. He handed the recovered gun over to police along with ammunition that consisted of four bullets and two spent casings.

23400 block 54th Avenue West: An identity theft complaint was reported after a resident noticed that his bank account was overdrawn and discovered there had been fraudulent activity taking place on his account since last December. There were numerous charges for QVC and Home Shopping Network. The charges for this month totaled $1,400 and according to the bank, the suspect lives in Michigan.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported in the parking lot at Jackson’s food store. A white GMC Yukon was said to have backed into the front passenger tire and door of a Mazda 3. The Yukon driver then left the parking lot without stopping to exchange information, and the vehicle was last seen heading east on 220th Street Southwest. No injuries were reported and aid was declined.

6300 block 219th Street Southwest: An identity theft complaint was reported in which someone had opened an account with Verizon using a male resident’s identity. The man received a letter stating the account was closed and had been sent to a collection agency and that he owed $3,000.

April 13

22200 block 70th Avenue West: An employee of TK Elevator reported that a secured storage box located on a construction site had been broken into and its contents, along with some other items stored nearby, were stolen. A compact pipe machine valued at $8,000 and pipe threader and pipe groover tools with a total value of $2,700 were among the items taken.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: The owner of a Toyota Camry reported that the car’s front license plate had been stolen recently.

April 14

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell