Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 8-14, 2020

April 8

21700 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman told police she she was defrauded of $4,000 after she responded to a job posting online.

23900 block 49th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in a driveway overnight.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a court-order service at a residence. Prior to serving the order it was discovered the respondent had multiple domestic-related warrants. He was arrested for the warrants and released to the King County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

21900 block 54th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assault after she attacked her roommate during an argument. According to police, the roommates were engaged in an argument when the suspect choked and hit the victim on the head with her fist. The victim sustained visible injury. The suspect was transported to the Snohomish County Jail, where she was booked for the offense without incident.

April 9

24400 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a DUI-related collision involving a teenager who reportedly took his father’s vehicle. Police said the teen had been consuming intoxicants with his friends prior to the collision. The suspect hit a morning commuter, who was transported to the hospital. Subsequent investigation confirmed probable cause for DUI. Due to a variety of issues, the suspect and his friends were released to his father. The case was referred to juvenile court for charging.

4600 block 227th Street Southwest: A woman told police she received a bill from Verizon for a new phone and service she did not apply for. An investigation revealed the victim’s personal information was compromised and used by the suspect(s) to apply for credit and make unauthorized purchases.

5000 block 241st Street Southwest: A woman reported her mail was stolen, including a credit card she said was used to make unauthorized transactions.

April 10

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported at a local business. According to the owner, the suspect forced entry into the business and damaged equipment in order to steal money. Surveillance video captured the offense.

22300 block 68th Place West: Police were notified of a court-order violation after the protected person in the protection order said the respondent was repeatedly texting them. Efforts by police to contact the suspect were unsuccessful and the case forwarded to the city prosecutor for charging.

6300 block St. Albion Way: A man was arrested for harassment after he allegedly told threatened a family member with a large rock during an argument. Prior to the threat, police said the family was arguing about a locked door. The man was reported to have fled from the scene before police arrived. He was located and arrested nearby before being booked into Snohomish County Jail.

April 11

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief complaint at a business after the reporting party located an area where suspect(s) cut the fencing to allow access. Suspects were not found.

22700 block 72nd Place West: Police responded to an attempted burglary at a residence. A man told officers an unknown male attempted to enter his residence at 6 a.m. Video of the incident was obtained and identification of the suspect was made.

April 12

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to an alarm triggered at a business. While investigating the alarm, recent damage was discovered to fleet vehicles. Police said it appeared suspect(s) prowled the business and vehicles. At the time it was unknown if anything was stolen as the business is closed.

April 13

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle collision after a motorist reportedly lost control of his vehicle, ran over a sign and damaged property. An area check revealed the vehicle was abandoned in a parking lot located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Additional investigation revealed a possible suspect; however he could not be located.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested after police responded to a burglary reported at a construction site. Upon arrival officers located an “uncooperative subject” inside the property. A perimeter was established and multiple announcements were made by officers for the suspect to surrender. However, the suspect refused leading patrol conducted a search of the property where they found the suspect hiding. He was booked at the Snohomish County Jail for the offense without incident.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled while it was parked at the owner’s residence. According to the owner, suspect(s) entered his unsecured vehicle overnight and stole miscellaneous property. There is no suspect information and investigation continues.

23500 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported someone accessed her property by cutting a chain link fence, then went through miscellaneous belongings. It was unknown at the time if anything was stolen. There is no suspect information.

April 14

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police reported contacting a suspicious person in a parking lot who was acting unusual and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Police seized drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine that the subject was holding in his hands. Due to booking restrictions related COVID-19, the subject was not arrested for the offense.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace High School was vandalized with spray paint.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A stolen motorcycle abandoned in some vegetation was recovered at Ballinger Park. The owner was contacted and the motorcycle was returned to him.

