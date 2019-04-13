Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 5-12

April 5

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported his firearm — a Remington RM380 — was stolen from his vehicle. He reported last seeing the firearm on March 29. He said he frequently gives people rides to A.A. meetings and does not always get their names.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was cited for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop. The vehicle also had an altered trip permit.

April 7

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men were arrested in the Studio 6 motel parking lot for drug-related charges. Police discovered the vehicle one of the men was driving was stolen. Multiple baggies of methamphetamine and heroin were found in the other man’s possession.

212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police recovered a vehicle reported to be stolen out of Seattle. The vehicle’s front license plate was reported to be missing and there was no evidence in the vehicle.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported finding a black bag filled with different models of iPhones. He said the bag is not his and he believes he picked up the bag with the phones mistaking it for his while shopping at Marta’s Convenience Store. The man was reported to be intoxicated.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman reported her wallet was stolen at 220th Bingo. She reported having $500 she won gambling in the wallet at the time it was stolen. She later checked her mailbox to find her wallet was inside without the cash.

April 8

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a domestic dispute between a man and woman who were arguing. The woman was reported to be intoxicated. No physical violence was reported.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of fraud at the 56th Ave. Market when a woman attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.

4000 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman reported the rear license plate was stolen from her vehicle.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported a case of fraud after paying $182 on the phone app OfferUp for a Nintendo Switch she never received.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Someone threw a rock through the window of a room at the Studio 6 motel. A man and woman reported they were sleeping when they heard the crash of the window being broken. Neither were reported injured.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a transgender student being cyberbullied by classmates.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: The office manager at Tyco Manufacturing reported six unauthorized checks were processed against the company’s checking account at KeyBank. The checks were canceled before they could be processed and the account that was used to try to cash them has been closed. Police have attempted to contact the two men the checks were written out to.

236th Street Southwest/58th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle while at a stop light.

April 9

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and woman who were dating. No physical violence was reported.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision after one vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way to the other. No one was reported injured.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled and the vehicle’s registration and insurance had been stolen from the glove compartment. No damage was reported to have been done to the vehicle.

22600 block 73rd Place West: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight while it was parked at her residence. The vehicle was unlocked at the time and showed signs of being searched. Nothing was reported stolen.

April 10

212th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop. The man said he got the vehicle from another man in the parking lot of LA Fitness in Edmonds. Police found 0.2 grams of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. A female passenger who was naked from the waist down was reported to be with him. She denied being sexually assaulted.

22800 block 72nd Place Southwest: A woman reported her home had been burglarized while she was at work. She came home to find her back door was open and had signs of being pried open. Nothing was reported stolen. The damage to the door was valued at $1,000.

April 11

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested in the Cinnebarre parking lot for two warrants out of Seattle. Police searched the man and found drug paraphernalia.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a three-car collision after one vehicle hit another while trying to merge lanes. The vehicle that was hit then swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a third vehicle. No one was reported injured.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton