Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 30-May 6, 2025

April 30

21700 block 50th Place West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

May 1

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was contacted by police and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Theft was reported at a residence.

22400 block 62nd Avenue West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Officers responded to assist Child Protective Services.

21600 block 47th Place West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

May 2

22200 block 56th Avenue West: A motorist stopped for equipment violations was arrested for being intoxicated while controlling a vehicle and for having multiple outstanding warrants.

5300 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion. The investigation continues.

7300 block 228th Street Southwest: A motorist stopped for moving violations was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

21000 44th Ave West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at Mountlake Terrace High School.

5100 block 217th Street Southwest: Police responded to a sex offense reported at a residence.

3800 block 214th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services.

6400 block 220th Street Southwest: An injury collision was reported.

May 3

21200 block 44th Avenue West: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for several outstanding warrants.

21600 block SR99: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. The at-fault driver was located nearby and arrested for the offense, as well as for being under the influence of intoxicants.

21400 block 46th Place West: Officers responded to an assault report at a residence. A subject was cited for the offense.

May 4

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was cited for possession of a controlled substance.

23300 block Cedar Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

May 5

5600 block 240th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

21100 block 66th Avenue West: Officers responded to a behavioral health report.

May 6

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver stopped for moving violations was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A motorist stopped for a licensing violation was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

22700 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report and arrested a subject for the offense.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

22600 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a harassment report. The case was referred to the prosecutor.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at Ballinger Park.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: An assault was reported at a business. The investigation continues.

6000 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at the Park and Ride.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a business. The investigation continues.