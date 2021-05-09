Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 30-May 6, 2021

April 30

4700 block 223rd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault in which the victim was observed to have bruising and bleeding on his arms and also reported having been grabbed by the throat.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A malicious mischief incident was reported at the Studio 6 hotel. An employee informed police that a rented room had sustained extensive damages estimated at the time to be approximately $1,000-$2,000. The male subject who had rented the room had already left the area.

May 1

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported that she had fallen for a Clearing House prize scam in which she sent two personal checks totaling $5,000 to a person out of state in order to claim a prize she supposedly won.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: An officer was dispatched to a fight in progress reported outside the EZ Deli Mart. A victim observed to be lying down on the pavement of the parking lot was bleeding from his face and appeared to have problems getting up. Witnesses said that a physical altercation between two men had started inside the store, during which a glass display case, valued at approximately $800, was broken. The aggressor, who shoved the victim into the glass case and then later knocked him down while the two men were fighting out in the parking lot, was arrested for assault and malicious mischief.

May 2

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called to report his Toyota Tundra truck had been prowled overnight. He said he forgot to lock the vehicle, and someone had then stolen his iPhone, driver’s license and debit card located inside.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said that her Ford truck had been prowled sometime in the last three weeks after she noticed that its passenger side door was slightly ajar. The truck had been gone through and items were out of place.

23400 block 55th Avenue West: A man reported hat his silver Subaru Legacy sedan with a rear spoiler and tinted windows had been stolen overnight.

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary in progress in which the suspect was said to be armed with a gun. An ex-boyfriend of one of the residents was reported to have tried to force his way inside the door, broken out front windows and then left the area in a gold Honda.

May 3

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Winnebago parked at its owner’s residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order. A search of his person found two baggies of methamphetamines.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A man discovered his yellow Nissan Xterra had been taken while he was getting ready to leave for work.

May 4

4500 block 221st Place Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after the victim’s vehicle was egged ,which also caused paint damage. She said that five other houses in the community had also been victims of similar incidents. Surveillance video and photos showed two juveniles throwing eggs.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A man called police to report that the back window of his vehicle had been broken overnight. He said a National Guard uniform and two computer routers were taken. Costs to repair the window were estimated at $700 and the routers were valued at $200.

5800 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from the property for failing to leave after being evicted by his landlord and told to move out by April 30.

May 5

5800 block 224th Street Southwest: Two subjects were trespassed from the property after they were observed going through items in the yard without the owner’s permission.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant during the process of an officer-conducted welfare check.

23300 block 66th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault after slamming a bedroom door on the victim’s arm and foot, then grabbing her hair and digging fingernails into her arm, causing pain and bruising.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Please responded to a report of a subject in Terrace Creek Park with a gun. (See related story here.)

May 6

23000 block 56th Avenue West: A female employee of a senior living facility said her co-worker’s vehicle was being stolen and the suspect took off in a blue BMW. Police later learned a male employee had confronted the suspect after noticing a car jack was underneath his vehicle and an air gun was next to it. Lynnwood police located the vehicle near the 44th Avenue West Interstate 5 off-ramp and the suspect fled from the vehicle into nearby trees before being located and arrested. (See related story here.)

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Two subjects were trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel after failing to check out of their room.

4800 block 219th Street Southwest: An electric bicycle was stolen from the residents’ garage. The Rad Bike Fat Tire model is described as white with orange stripes and a basket on the front. A witness was able to provide police with a security video of the incident.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported suspicious activities after receiving a phone call from the local area code in which someone representing themselves as a Baltimore police officer asked her for personal information, including date of birth and Social Security number. After she became suspicious and told him she would call back, he gave her a phone number from a different area code to call.

7000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police stopped a suspect vehicle that had been reported by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as leaving the scene of a hit-and-run collision in Lynnwood. Fresh paint scraping and denting were observed on the vehicle’s front end and damage had also ripped off the license plate. Occupants were placed under arrest after admitting to being involved in the crash and subsequently fleeing.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell