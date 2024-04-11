Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 3-9, 2024

April 3

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: A person was reported missing at a residence.

22300 block of 51st Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

4800 block of 237th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported at a residence.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Fraud was reported at a residence.

5700 block of 238th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.

22400 block of 36th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at a residence.

5000 block of 239th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to an assist to Child Protective Services at a residence.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was reported. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

3300 block of 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at a residence.

April 4

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

21900 block of 58th Avenue West: A person was reported missing at a residence.

21800 block of 50th Place West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported in a parking lot. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

April 5

7200 block of 226th Place Southwest: Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

April 6

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

22300 block of 66th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

3900 block of 225th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4800 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

4600 block of 222nd Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

5000 block of 239th Place Southwest: A court order violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.

5600 block of 224th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. An individual was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and assault.

April 7

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.

4800 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

23200 block of 65th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

April 8

23000 block of Cedar Way: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

5600 block of 244th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

April 9

6000 block of 232nd Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

22400 block of 40th Place West: Patrol responded to an assist to Child Protective Services at a residence.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

23300 block of Cedar Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Burglary was reported at a business.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A disturbance was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for assaulting staff.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A death was investigated at a residence.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol attempted to stop a motorist for license violations. The driver fled in a reckless manner and was not pursued. The case was referred to the prosecutor.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

6000 block of 232nd Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense, in addition to possession of a controlled substance.