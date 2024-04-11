Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 3-9, 2024

April 3
6200 block of Saint Albion Way: A person was reported missing at a residence.
22300 block of 51st Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.
4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
4800 block of 237th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported at a residence.
6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Fraud was reported at a residence.
5700 block of 238th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.
22400 block of 36th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at a residence.
5000 block of 239th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to an assist to Child Protective Services at a residence.
6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was reported. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
3300 block of 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at a residence.
April 4
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
21900 block of 58th Avenue West: A person was reported missing at a residence.
21800 block of 50th Place West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported in a parking lot. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
April 5
7200 block of 226th Place Southwest: Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle.
4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
April 6
4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
22300 block of 66th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
3900 block of 225th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
4800 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
4600 block of 222nd Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
5000 block of 239th Place Southwest: A court order violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.
5600 block of 224th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. An individual was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and assault.
April 7
7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.
4800 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.
23200 block of 65th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
April 8
23000 block of Cedar Way: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5600 block of 244th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
21500 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
April 9
6000 block of 232nd Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
22400 block of 40th Place West: Patrol responded to an assist to Child Protective Services at a residence.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.
23300 block of Cedar Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Burglary was reported at a business.
21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A disturbance was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for assaulting staff.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A death was investigated at a residence.
6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol attempted to stop a motorist for license violations. The driver fled in a reckless manner and was not pursued. The case was referred to the prosecutor.
21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
6000 block of 232nd Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense, in addition to possession of a controlled substance.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.