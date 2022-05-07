Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 29-May 6, 2022

April 29

22400 block 67th Place Southwest: A resident reported that six locking mailboxes on her dead-end street’s mailbox stand had been opened overnight. None of the mailboxes were damaged. She stated that her mailbox was already empty from the day before and it was unknown if any mail was taken from the other boxes.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man and woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after having a verbal argument.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Two purses were found at the end of the dock located next to the Lake Ballinger boat ramp. The purses contained several personal items, tools, socks, shoes, two bottles of alcohol, a plastic “tooter” pipe, and two packets of documents belonging to separate individuals. The two purses and miscellaneous items were entered into evidence for safekeeping. The pipe was entered into evidence for destruction and the two bottles of alcohol were poured and then thrown away.

April 30

5700 block 235th Street Southwest: The owner of a Toyota Prius reported that the car’s catalytic converter was stolen sometime recently while the vehicle had been parked on the street in front of his residence. He estimated the cost of the car part to be $1,000.

4800 block 228th Street Southwest: The owner of a house that is currently vacant and going through extensive remodeling reported that a white male with a long beard had stolen property from the unsecured residence. He observed the suspect exiting with items and then placing them into a red van that was last seen leaving southbound on 48th Avenue West. The property owner was unsure what exactly had been stolen but believed the items were related to home construction. An area check did not locate the suspect vehicle.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Two men were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument between them.

May 1

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Two residents at the Ballinger Heights complex who had a verbal altercation were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee at Jacksons Food Store reported that a man had shoplifted a case of Corona beer. During a search of the area, police located a male possibly matching the suspect’s description but he ran away before they could contact him. A case of Corona beer was found sitting on the ground where he had been standing. The beer was returned to the convenience store.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for violating a temporary anti-harassment order and second-degree criminal trespassing after surveillance footage showed that he had entered his former roommate’s fully enclosed fenced backyard. The conditions of the court order restrict him from being within 1,000 feet of the residence. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

21900 block Highway 99 in Edmonds: During a traffic stop, a man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: The owner of a Dodge Ram 5500 reported that the truck’s catalytic converter was stolen while the truck was parked outside of his residence at the Lakeside Apartments complex. The cost of repairs was estimated at approximately $3,300.

5000 block 241st Street Southwest: A resident reported that a trench compactor valued at $2,000 was taken from the back of his work truck.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a black bus contacted police to report that on the night prior someone inside a vehicle driving past had yelled a racial slur and threw several eggs at the bus. He stated there was no damage to the bus, but that he had to clean off the debris before it could dry and damage the paint.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: The property manager at the Lakeside Apartments reported that an unknown suspect had stolen a golf cart that is used by office staff. The cart does not have marking for the business on it and was described as beige with a blue hood and black roof. A check of the immediate area did not locate it.

5700 block 239th Street Southwest: A resident discovered that approximately $10,000 worth of tools had been stolen from his company’s van. He had parked the unlocked vehicle in front of his house and returned roughly 10 minutes later to find all of the tools missing. The work van had no damages.

May 2

5900 block 244th Street Southwest: A male subject was arrested during a traffic stop for having an outstanding felony warrant out of Oregon. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Two women were trespassed from the Safeway property for one year. Staff stated the subjects had caused a disturbance at the store two weeks prior and requested they be trespassed from the location.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of Dave’s Auto Service reported a hit-and-run collision in which an unknown vehicle had driven up on the property and struck an above-ground planter bed made out of bricks and mortar. Approximately 12 feet of the wall was damaged, several large chunks of brick and mortar were thrown and one of those had struck a vehicle being repaired at the shop. The vehicle damage caused by the chunk of bricks included body damage to its front passenger door and front right wheel.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman who stayed in her rented room past checkout and refused staff’s requests to leave, was trespassed from the Studio 6 motel property for one year.

23300 block Lakeview Drive: Suspicious circumstances were reported after a resident discovered that someone had recently hacked into his Consumer Cellular account and was then able to port out his phone number.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man and woman pushed two grocery carts full of merchandise out of the Safeway store without paying for the items. Staff then observed them loading the stolen merchandise into a dark blue Hyundai, that contained a third subject, in the parking lot. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene before police arrived and an area check was unable to locate it. One cart was completely emptied of items and the other still had some groceries in it. Staff estimated that approximately $600 worth of merchandise had been stolen.

May 3

5600 block 213th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Police subsequently determined there was also probable cause to charge him with resisting arrest. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

4200 block 219th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man on an outstanding warrant out of the Mukilteo Police Department. He was then transported to the park and ride located at the South Everett Freeway Station to transfer custody to Mukilteo police.

5400 block 224th Street Southwest: Robbery was reported at the Evergreen Playfield Complex in which two men assaulted a man and stole his phone. The suspects then left northbound on 56th Avenue West in an older, possibly 1960s-1970s model, tan or light-colored sedan with chrome trim. The victim, who was contacted at his girlfriend’s residence nearby, was observed to have multiple cuts on his face and was bleeding from his head. He was holding his right arm and complained that it was broken. Aid transported the victim to Swedish Edmonds, where he was informed that surgery was required to repair injuries to his right hand and medical professionals were still evaluating his head injuries.

May 4

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called police to report the overnight theft of a catalytic converter from a large cargo truck that belongs to Energy Works.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called police to report that the catalytic converters from two of his business trucks had been stolen overnight.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed, at the request of staff, from the Safeway property for one year.

May 5

21400 block Highway 99 in Edmonds: During a traffic stop, police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for driving while under the influence. He was also issued a citation for driving without a valid driver’s license. The man was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail, where staff located a fake $100 bill in his property. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence for destruction.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported after a resident stated that someone had contacted her regarding an online posting she had made about her missing cat, which has some distinctive scarring. The suspect claimed to have her cat but wanted a reward, and asked to meet at a location in Mountlake Terrace. The victim went to the area but was unable to confirm anyone there had her missing cat. The suspect appears to have been trying to get her to purchase a gift card and then send the card information. The victim did not purchase a gift card.

May 6

22700 block 72nd Place West: Police determined probable cause exists to arrest a man for domestic violence assault and theft. He was reported to have shocked his girlfriend on her left shoulder with a taser/stun gun during an argument. The subject also stole his father’s cellphone after he refused to take him to Shoreline. The man had already fled the residence before police arrived and a search of the area did not locate him. A citation for the two criminal infractions was sent to the court for mailing.

