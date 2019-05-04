Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 26-May 2, 2019

April 26

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported on April 22 her vehicle was prowled in front of her home. The vehicle was unlocked and there was no damage done. Her wallet and other items were reported stolen. She also reported someone used her credit cards to charge $1,065.05 to her account and attempted a $1,700 charge that was declined.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Two female students from Mountlake Terrace High School reported that a man driving a white Honda with black rims drove by them multiple times while they were walking home from school. When the man parked and exited his vehicle, the girls ran back to the school.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: The School Resource Officer (SRO) at Mountlake Terrace High School found a pair of brass knuckles in a student’s possession. The SRO referred the case for charges to Denney Juvenile Detention Center.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported a case of fraud after two unauthorized checks for $850 each were cashed against her business. She said the checks were cashed at an unknown BECU Credit Union location.

April 27

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI collision at Maple Glen Apartments. A man reported that after hearing a crash outside of his apartment, he saw a vehicle had collided with the side of the apartment building. The man said the woman appeared to be drunk. Police are investigating the case further.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI-related hit and run after he rear-ended another vehicle. No one was reported injured. Police found empty beer cans in his vehicle.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled and $830 in stereo equipment was stolen. The driver-side door of the vehicle had been broken. The man reported a Kenwood 2 12’s box speaker with amplifier, Calrion stereo and stereo wires were stolen.

6100 block St Albion Way: A man reported three vehicles had been prowled in the Lakeside Apartments parking lot. Two of the vehicles belonged to the man who reported the incident. All three vehicles had doors pried open and windows broken. There were also signs the vehicles had been searched. A backpack with school books was reported stolen.

April 28

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A woman reported someone broke into a storage unit at Public Storage and stole a safe belonging to her brother. The safe contained his father’s gold watch, a coin collection of unknown value, letters and poems. The lock was broken off the storage unit to gain access.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported an assault after her boyfriend slapped her across the face and shoved her to the ground during an argument.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after an altercation in the Cinebarre parking lot with a group of people. When the group left the theater, the man was reported to be banging on the window of their vehicle. He was reported to have shoved two of the men in the group. Police said the man was very intoxicated. Police also found a knife in his pocket.

April 30

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man with a gunshot wound in his hand said he accidentally shot himself. According to police, the man appeared to be very intoxicated. His wife was asleep in the residence with him at the time of the shooting. She was not injured. Police said the incident required further investigation.

2300 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and woman who were reported to be arguing very loudly. The man admitted to police that items had been thrown during the argument and the woman admitted to punching a hole in the door. No physical violence were reported. The man was transported to a motel for the evening.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported hit-and-run collision involving a parked vehicle at Terrace Heights Apartments.

May 1

5900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a verbal altercation between a male driver and members of a construction crew working on the road.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a warrant in the parking lot of Albertsons during a random license plate check. The warrant was for first-degree negligent driving.

May 2

228th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a driver failed to yield the right of way at an intersection. The suspect driver side-swiped the victim vehicle and failed to stop. The driver of the side-swiped vehicle was not injured.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Studio 6 extended stay motel when he was reported by motel staff to be “suspicious” and “appeared to be on narcotics.”

5600 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between two women at a residence. The argument began after one woman, who is pregnant, became upset with the other woman for returning to her ex-boyfriend’s residence from the bar. The ex-girlfriend threw a purse at the other woman.

4800 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman with a temporary protection order against her husband reported he violated the order by showing up at her residence. The man was shouting their daughter’s name from outside.

