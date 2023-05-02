Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 25-May 1, 2023

April 25
4800 block 221st Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his adult son. No physical assault was reported.
April 26
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A package was reported stolen from an apartment complex mailroom.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: A transient man was arrested for multiple assault warrants out of Lynnwood after Mountlake Terrace police responded to a loitering complaint.
21400 block 40th Avenue West: A man told police he was the victim of identity theft and the suspect used his information to rack up $1,400 in debt.
4700 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was broken into and tools valued at $7,000 were reported stolen.
4400 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled and cleaning supplies were stolen from inside.
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported his work vehicle was broken into and tools valued at $4,000 were stolen from inside.
April 27
23000 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle was reported stolen from the owner’s driveway.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was arrested for malicious mischief after police responded to a disturbance involving a man and a woman who are dating.
April 28
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision reported at QFC earlier this year.
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for stealing a cellphone after the owner forgot it on a counter at Safeway the day prior.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A Mountlake Terrace police K9 unit assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with searching for controlled substances in a suspect’s backpack.
5600 block 216th Court Southwest: A vehicle was reported prowled with damage to the vehicle and items stolen from inside.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from the owner’s driveway.
21500 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
April 29
21900 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
April 30
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said someone broke into his work truck the previous night and stole tools valued at $2,000. A back passenger window was reportedly smashed.
22000 block 56th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a DUI-related hit-and-run after striking another vehicle and fleeing the scene.
May 1
5100 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance after a woman said her husband and son were threatening her with a gun. When officers arrived. the woman’s husband said his wife was yelling at their son. No gun was reportedly involved.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for a felony warrant out of Bellingham. He was initially reported to have been prowling a vehicle.
