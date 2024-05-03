Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 24-30, 2024

April 24

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: Police conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A lost dog was found.

21600 block of 53rd Avenue West: An attempted theft of a license plate tab was reported.

5400 block of 234th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was reported. The vehicle was impounded.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Patrol investigate a suspicious subject fleeing the area with packages. No thefts were reported.

April 25

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: An assault was reported. The suspect was located and arrested.

5500 block of 236th Street Southwest: A collision involving a recklessly driven vehicle was reported. The driver of the vehicle was cited for reckless driving.

23500 block of 56th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

4800 block of 216th Place West: A court order was served.

23000 block of 66th Avenue West: A death was investigated.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: Violation of an anti-harassment court order was reported. The suspect was cited for the violation.

23400 block of Hedlund Avenue: Lost keys were found.

April 26

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was contacted. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported. An investigation revealed no violation had occurred.

5800 block of 214th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4600 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle that had not been reported stolen was located.

6300 block of 222nd Street Southwest: Police investigated two subjects slumped over in a vehicle. Upon contacting the subjects, it was found there was a domestic violence no-contact order between the two. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

April 27

23200 block of 65th Place: A juvenile runaway was reported. The juvenile was located a short time later.

21800 block of 53rd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A wallet was found. The owner of the wallet was located and the wallet was returned to them.

23500 block of Lakeview Drive: A death was investigated.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23500 block of 55th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was reported. The vehicle was towed.

23300 block of 48th Avenue West: A collision was reported. A driver of a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle. It was determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and searched. Narcotics were found during the search. The driver was booked into jail for DUI and narcotics possession.

April 28

21800 block of 56th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

6100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A small fire which had burned in an elevator was reported. The fire was out when officers arrived and no major damage had occurred. No suspects were located near the fire.

22000 block of 38th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5200 block of 216th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

23200 block of 65th Place West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

April 29

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Officers investigated a behavioral health contact. The subject had left the area prior to officers’ arrival.

22400 block of 67th Place West: Fraud was reported.

21700 block of 50th Place West: A complaint regarding a juvenile was made.

23300 block of Cedar Way: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

22200 block of 72nd Place West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

April 30

22300 block of 66th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.