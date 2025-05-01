Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 23-29, 2025

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department reported four warrant arrests this week:

-21900 block Highway 99.

-4100 block 212th Street Southwest.

-23200 block 58th Avenue West.

-6400 block 220th Street Southwest.

There were three verbal domestic disturbance reports this week:

-4400 block 212th Street Southwest.

-21400 block 52nd Avenue West.

-5700 block 240th Street Southwest.

Here are the other cases this week, listed by date:

April 23

4800 block 216th Street Southwest: An assault was reported where two juvenile males got into an altercation at the bus stop.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

20600 block Cypress Way: Officers assisted a Snohomish County deputy with a stolen vehicle recovery.

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a fraud report.

5400 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

6700 block 234th Place West: A fraud report was filed.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol answered questions concerning a court order.

23700 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was parked in the middle of the road with a subject sleeping at the wheel. Officers determined the subject was impaired, arrested them for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, and booked them into jail.

April 24

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

3800 block 225th Place Southwest: A package theft was reported.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to an attempted burglary report.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a report of gas being stolen from a vehicle.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle and found, upon investigation, that a domestic violence no-contact court order violation was occurring. The respondent in the order was arrested and booked into jail.

April 25

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4900 block 238th Place Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.

5700 block 236th Street Southwest: A person reported that their car tires had been slashed.

April 26

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a stolen firearm report. The victim stated he had hired a prostitute who stole his pistol and drove away. Officers identified the suspect and forwarded the theft charges to the courts.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit and run collision.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A person reported that one of their vehicle tires had been slashed.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Lynnwood police with a theft case.

April 27

5100 block 238th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.

April 28

5800 block 244th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a shoplifting report. The suspect left the area before officers arrived, but video surveillance of the theft was retrieved.

21900 block 56th Avenue West: A person turned in unwanted bullets for destruction.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A bicycle theft was reported.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Officers responded to a hit and run collision.

43000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A bench was vandalized at Mountlake Terrace High School. Video surveillance of the vandalism was recovered.

April 29

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a found bag suspected of containing narcotics. The bag was placed into evidence.

23800 block Cedar Court: A subject in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

6400 block 220th Street Southwest: A saw was found.