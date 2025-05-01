Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 23-29, 2025

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department reported four warrant arrests this week:
-21900 block Highway 99.
-4100 block 212th Street Southwest.
-23200 block 58th Avenue West.
-6400 block 220th Street Southwest.
There were three verbal domestic disturbance reports this week:
-4400 block 212th Street Southwest.
-21400 block 52nd Avenue West.
-5700 block 240th Street Southwest.
Here are the other cases this week, listed by date:
April 23
4800 block 216th Street Southwest: An assault was reported where two juvenile males got into an altercation at the bus stop.
5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.
20600 block Cypress Way: Officers assisted a Snohomish County deputy with a stolen vehicle recovery.
5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a fraud report.
5400 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.
6700 block 234th Place West: A fraud report was filed.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol answered questions concerning a court order.
23700 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was parked in the middle of the road with a subject sleeping at the wheel. Officers determined the subject was impaired, arrested them for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, and booked them into jail.
April 24
22800 block Lakeview Drive: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
3800 block 225th Place Southwest: A package theft was reported.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to an attempted burglary report.
23000 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a report of gas being stolen from a vehicle.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle and found, upon investigation, that a domestic violence no-contact court order violation was occurring. The respondent in the order was arrested and booked into jail.
April 25
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.
4900 block 238th Place Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.
5700 block 236th Street Southwest: A person reported that their car tires had been slashed.
April 26
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a stolen firearm report. The victim stated he had hired a prostitute who stole his pistol and drove away. Officers identified the suspect and forwarded the theft charges to the courts.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit and run collision.
23500 block 56th Avenue West: A person reported that one of their vehicle tires had been slashed.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Lynnwood police with a theft case.
April 27
5100 block 238th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.
April 28
5800 block 244th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a shoplifting report. The suspect left the area before officers arrived, but video surveillance of the theft was retrieved.
21900 block 56th Avenue West: A person turned in unwanted bullets for destruction.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A bicycle theft was reported.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: Officers responded to a hit and run collision.
43000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: A bench was vandalized at Mountlake Terrace High School. Video surveillance of the vandalism was recovered.
April 29
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a found bag suspected of containing narcotics. The bag was placed into evidence.
23800 block Cedar Court: A subject in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.
6400 block 220th Street Southwest: A saw was found.
