Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 23-29, 2022

April 23

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he was reported to have grabbed his girlfriend by the bicep to intimidate her during an argument between them at the Studio 6 motel. Her arm was observed to have a bruise. The subject had left their motel room prior to the victim calling police. He was also said to have taken $200 from her lockbox. An area check did not locate him. A citation charging him with domestic violence assault was forwarded to the court.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and second-degree driving with a suspended license. He was observed driving a vehicle into the parking lot at the Studio 6 motel and the car’s female passenger was the protected party in the no-contact order.

4800 block 216th Street Southwest: Police determined probable cause existed to arrest a man for violating a temporary anti-harassment order after he had sent text messages to the protected party. Attempts to contact the man by phone were unsuccessful. A citation was issued to him via mail.

April 24

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man observed driving erratically was pulled over and subsequently arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was also issued an infraction for having an open can of beer in the vehicle’s center console. The subject was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: The owner of a Mitsubishi Lancer reported that the car had been prowled overnight while parked on the street. The front passenger door’s window had been smashed out and a backpack was taken from inside the car. The stolen backpack was said to contain nothing of value.

22300 block 70th Avenue West: A wallet and what appeared to be stolen mail were turned in to police. The wallet contained an identification card for a man out of Everett and was entered into evidence for safekeeping. The mail was all addressed to residents of Edmonds and Shoreline and it was dropped off at the local post office for redelivery.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident reported that his juvenile daughter had been out in front of their house with a table selling items when a black sedan pulled up and a man held out cash to her and asked, “Do you want to come here?” The car was said to have contained four male subjects.

April 25

No significant incidents were reported.

April 26

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A resident discovered that his vehicle’s window had been broken while it was parked on the street overnight. Nothing was said to be missing from inside of the vehicle. The cost of replacing the broken window was estimated to be $370.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop on the northbound ramp onto I-5, police arrested a man for driving with a revoked license. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A resident reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius, The cost of repairs was estimated at $1,000. The victim reported that a neighbor had witnessed two males, who were driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with no license plates attached, committing the theft.

April 27

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: At staff’s request, a man reported to have been harassing customers and panhandling outside of the 7-Eleven property was trespassed from the store for one year.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who had been refusing staff’s direction to leave was trespassed from the Red Dragon Casino’s property for one year.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at Arbor Village after the property manager found that someone had used a marker to vandalize two walls and an entrance door to the complex. Surveillance footage showed that an adult male had caused the damage. The cost of cleaning up the markings was estimated to be $100.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee at Safeway reported that a woman had shoplifted several items from the store including laundry pods and laundry beads. When confronted by staff and directed toward a register, she walked out of the store with the items she had been observed stashing in her purse. The stolen items were valued at approximately $100.

22000 block 67th Place West: Police determined probable cause existed to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he was reported to have started a confrontation with his girlfriend, striking her several times in the head with closed fists and pulling her hair. She was observed to have a lump on her head consistent with being struck by someone else. Upon seeing police, the man, who appeared uninjured, went into his residence and multiple attempts to contact him were unsuccessful. Because he retreated into the house at the sight of officers and his lack of visible injuries, police were unable to make entry into the house. A citation for domestic violence assault was sent to the court.

April 28

Intersection of 230th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West: A woman reported finding two purses laying on the ground. Police recovered the bags and found they contained various toiletry items, two saw blades, a chisel, a USB drive, two white pills and several drug paraphernalia items. One of the purses also contained a cell phone carrier card with a phone number written on it. A female answered the phone and told police that she was missing two purses. She described the two bags that were found, however when asked for her name and date of birth, she hung up the phone and didn’t answer a follow-up call. The narcotics paraphernalia and pills were entered into evidence for destruction and the two purses and toiletry items were stored for safekeeping.

22300 block 59th Place West: The owner of a Toyota Prius reported that the car had been prowled overnight. Three items with a total value of $85 were stolen from inside the car, including a walkie talkie, a pair of sunglasses and a school resource badge. No damage was done to the vehicle.

22600 block 73rd Place West: A homeowner reported that someone had broken into his house — which is vacant while undergoing repairs — overnight through a basement window. He stated that nothing was stolen since there are not many items inside the house, although some items had been moved around.

24300 block 43rd Place West: A resident reported that he was the victim of fraud after he had sent nearly $4,100 to suspects during the course of four transactions over the past several months. The man stated that in November 2021, his computer’s screen went black and he was then contacted by an individual who identified himself as an IT employee dealing with security for Microsoft. The victim was initially charged $800 for the purpose of fixing his computer, but then later required to make a series of payments for charges that got progressively larger – with the last such incident occurring on April 12.

April 29

4800 block 216th Street Southwest: The protected party in a temporary protection order reported that the respondent had been in her residence’s backyard. The protection order restricts the man from coming within 1,000 feet of the residence. Surveillance footage showed the suspect had taken several cigarette butts from an ashtray located in the backyard. He then walked to the garage door and was last seen walking behind the garage and out of view. An area search found the subject at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located in the 22000 block of 48th Avenue West. He was arrested and admitted to being in the protected party’s backyard and taking three cigarette butts from her property. The subject was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

21900 block Highway 99: Police determined there was probable cause to charge a man with harassment after he had threatened to physically harm another man while at the Red Dragon Casino and then again later in an online group chat. The subject had left the casino prior to the arrival of police and his citation was sent to the courts for mailing.

