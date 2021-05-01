Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 23-29, 2021

April 23

7300 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman reported that 83 of her father’s prescription oxycodone pills had been stolen from his hospice residence.

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl of a work van was reported at Network Wiring Services. The owner discovered the van’s front passenger window had been broken and a Klein backpack containing many miscellaneous tools was stolen. The items taken were valued at approximately $1,000 and the cost of repairing the broken window was estimated to be $500.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. The man was asleep behind the wheel in the QFC parking lot, the car’s ignition was turned on and there was a young child in the back seat. Drug paraphernalia was observed inside the vehicle and also later was found in the man’s pocket. He admitted to smoking a Percocet pill about an hour prior to police contact.

April 24

21400 block 48th Avenue West: An officer responded to a reported vehicle prowl after the victim noticed several items were missing including sunglasses, car chargers, a retractable dog leash, a small car seat for dogs and a picture of a pig with a fake unicorn horn strapped to its head.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

April 25

4800 block 236th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported after the victim noticed that a house being remodeled had its bedroom window pried open and several tools were missing from the garage.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported that upon returning to his vehicle after playing golf, he noticed that the vehicle’s passenger window had been broken and two backpacks containing clothing and miscellaneous items were missing.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A. man was arrested for outstanding warrants after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

April 26

22600 block 73rd Place West: A man and woman were arrested for outstanding warrants after officers were dispatched to a domestic incident.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: An auto prowl was reported by phone after a man realized some small items, including a pair of AirPods Pro headphones, had been taken from his unlocked vehicle overnight.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault and malicious mischief after it was determined that he had hit his longtime girlfriend in the back and also punched holes in a bedroom door.

April 27

22700 block 44th Avenue West: A man who provided a false name after being pulled over by police was arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with refusal to give information to or cooperate with an officer.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: K9 Jax gave an alert indicating the presence of controlled substance odors after sniffing the outside of a vehicle. The Bellevue Police Department had requested the narcotics detection assistance after arresting a subject at a location in Lynnwood for delivery of a controlled substance as a result of controlled buys.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man noticed that his motorcycle was missing from its parking stall at the Taluswood Apartments. Upon searching the immediate area, he found that it had been parked in another stall approximately 15 feet away. He speculated that due to a security feature on it, whoever attempted to take the motorcycle had not been able to start it.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his condominium’s detached garage at Ballinger Heights had been burglarized. The garage door had been tampered with, and a box and a small Honda generator were missing.

4100 block 214th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported after a woman discovered someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and taken a garage door opener and laptop from the driver’s compartment.

22600 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

April 28

5700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for attempting to elude police after a vehicle pursuit that began in Lynnwood. The man had assaulted an officer there and fled in a blue Toyota Tundra truck, which was later discovered to have been stolen out of King County. During the pursuit involving multiple area law enforcement agencies along Larch Way and 212th Street Southwest, he drove at speeds of approximately 70 miles per hour, ran through several four-way stops and red lights, crossed over the center line multiple times, drove into oncoming traffic lanes and even on the sidewalk at one point. Spike strips, which the truck ran over, were deployed approximately 14 blocks from where the pursuit ended. After that, the man slowed down to a speed under 10 miles per hour before leaving the road, striking a fence on the passenger side and rolling the truck onto its driver’s side. While officers were contacting the man through the windshield he was observed and later admitted to smoking meth out of a glass pipe. See related story here.

22900 block 57th Avenue West: A man reported his Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver and a Bowie knife had been stolen. The total value of the two items was estimated at $900.

April 29

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at 1st Security Bank after a woman discovered her black and white Novara Carema Pro road bicycle and gear attached to it had been stolen off the back of her car while it was in the parking garage. Whoever took the bicycle had replaced it with a different one that was not the victim’s. The total value of the items stolen was estimated to be approximately $825.

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man returned home from work to find his residence had been burglarized. A window was broken and several items had been placed in a backpack on the bed alongside a revolver, which was removed from a safe that had been broken open with a hammer. A spray bottle of cleaner had been poured over a computer valued at approximately $1,500 and an external hard drive was taken. Items were reported to be out of place throughout the residence and garage.

7100 block 224th Street Southwest: A man reported that approximately $6,000 worth of construction material for replacing a bridge between the building and parking lot had been stolen from his property overnight.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for criminal trespassing at Safeway and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Intersection of 244th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West: A woman told police she was the victim of a hit-and-run collision after another vehicle failed to stop at the four-way-stop intersection and collided with the left front bumper of her car. The other driver left the scene without stopping to provide information. Damage to the victim’s car was estimated to be less than $1,000.

