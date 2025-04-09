Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 2-9, 2025

April 2

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A suspicious person was arrested for possessing a controlled substance.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

22800 block 66th Avenue West: A motorist who was stopped for equipment violations was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: A disturbance was reported at a business, and a subject was arrested for trespassing.

April 3

23800 block Cedar Way: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

3800 block 225th Place Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Fraud was reported at a residence.

April 4

22400 block 62nd Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

21200 block 58th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

4000 block 231st Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

4300 block 238th Place Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a theft report. Two subjects were trespassed from the property.

5800 block 224th Place Southwest: A missing person was reported at a residence.

April 5

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A motorist was arrested for an outstanding warrant after being stopped for equipment violations.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

5900 block 244th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

April 6

3000 block 66th Avenue West: A motorist was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants after being stopped for moving violations.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business.

April 7

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle.

22400 block 62nd Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

April 8

21100 block 44th Avenue West: Officers attempted to stop a motorist for equipment violations, but the driver fled at high speed. The vehicle was not pursued, and the investigation continues.

22200 block 66th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered after the driver crashed it and fled on foot. The male suspect was not immediately apprehended, and the investigation continues.