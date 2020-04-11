Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 2-9, 2020

April 2

23900 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported two packages were stolen from in front of her residence, containing a printer and printer paper she valued at $250. She told police the theft was caught on her home video surveillance. Security footage showed two males stealing the items and running away.

April 3

21800 block 55th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between family members at a residence. According to police, one man was angry with his father and wanted to fight him. When police arrived, the man’s mother was holding him back. No threats or physical assault were reported.

4900 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman said her identity was stolen and used to access her bank accounts. She told police the suspect(s) requested that the money in her savings account be transferred to her checking account and that the withdraw daily limit be raised. She was notified by her bank of three transactions totaling $16,295.08 that were traced back to a wire company in Kuwait.

5700 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested after he was reported to have been chasing a woman near U.S. Bank. According to police, the man ignored their commands and told them he was not going back to jail. Based on the man’s mental state during the incident, police believed he was under the influence of a stimulant.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said that between March 27-30, someone entered her garage and stole her bicycle. The bicycle was an orange Schwinn 27-inch that she valued at $300.

April 4

6300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for a DUI. Police said during questioning the man admitted to drinking, though he said he only had one shot.

6000 block 237th Street Southwest: Police responded to an alarm at a construction site triggered by a man trespassing on the property. According to police, there were signs of an attempted burglary — the fence had been cut and a suspicious vehicle was reported to have been onsite. The suspect was not located.

23900 block 56th Avenue West: Police investigated a domestic violence incident after a man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and stole her vehicle. According to the woman, she and her ex-boyfriend — who has been living at her residence — had been drinking and got into an argument. During the argument, the man bit her forearm, after which the two struggled and the woman was left with cuts on her nose, neck and cheek. Police attempted to contact the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

4500 block 229th Place Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in her garage, with $3,000 in estimated damage to the steering column, ceiling light fixture and dome light fixture. The woman’s garage door opener and sunglasses — valued at $20 — were stolen.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a married couple. Both individuals denied anything physical occurred.

April 5

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: A package was stolen from in front of a residence. Witnesses said they saw a woman exit a vehicle and grab an unattended package containing cat treats valued at $15 from in front of a residence. According to multiple witnesses, the vehicle is associated with a neighboring residence.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. The woman was reported to have been intoxicated and wanted to leave the residence. She told police the man was holding her against her will, but the man said he was trying to prevent her from driving intoxicated.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Jackson’s Food Store after he locked himself in a restroom and refused to leave for more than 30 minutes. The man told police that he was homeless and had no place else to go.

April 6

6400 block 226th Street Southwest: Two men were trespassed from a building where they said they were storing their belongings for safekeeping. One man said he was also looking around for a place to charge his phone and was reported to have an electrical conduit that he said he found near a dumpster. The property manager did not press charges and allowed the man to keep the conduit.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man discovered that his garage door was open and items were stolen. There were no signs of damage to the garage, which the man said was locked. He told police stolen items include two 3D printers, two pairs of Beats wireless headphones, one pair of Logitech headphones, one pair of Bose headphones, a gaming keyboard and one pair of Sennheisers headphones. The stolen items were valued at $2,507.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he kicked his girlfriend in the face. According to the victim, the couple had been arguing and he refused to let her leave. When police arrived at the scene, the woman was standing by their shared vehicle. The man was smashed the windshield to prevent her from leaving. The man was booked at Snohomish County Jail.

22700 block 39th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported suspicious vehicle parked in a neighborhood. A records check of the vehicle showed it was stolen out of Seattle. Witnesses said they saw a man park and exit the vehicle before going into a neighboring residence. However, because the man was wearing a mask at the time, police were unable to identify a suspect.

5400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he hit his girlfriend during an argument. According to the man, the couple was living in a vehicle and had argued, but he denied hitting her. However, the woman told police that he hit her in the back while she was laying down and there were visible signs of having been hit.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that two of her vehicles were prowled while they were parked at her residence. She said they were both unlocked at the time and a backpack and baby carrier were reported stolen.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance between a man and woman who were dating after the woman told dispatch that her boyfriend was behaving violently. According to the woman, the man smacked her in the face, but police said there were no visible signs of an assault. The man denied hitting his girlfriend and said she was just upset about his lack of sympathy toward her after she argued with her ex-husband. The man left the apartment, which was in the woman’s name.

April 7

21900 block 43rd Court West: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a theft at a construction site. The suspect(s) broke into a storage pod in the driveway of his home, which is under construction, but nothing was reported stolen.

23900 block 49th Place West: A man reported his 1996 Honda Accord was stolen overnight while it was parked in front of his residence.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: The owner of a food supply business said that she was unable to cash a check from a supplier due to insufficient funds in the vendor’s account. She told police that the check was for $26,081 and she was unable to get in contact with anyone from the vendor’s office. After investigating, police discovered that the vendor had gone out of business.

April 8

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported being the victim of fraud after she responded to a job posting on the career website Indeed.com. According to the woman, she was interviewed via text message and received a $5,000 check that she deposited into her account. She said the suspect(s) then told her to send back a portion of the check and $1,500 worth of Apple gift cards. She told police that she was scammed out of $4,000.

21900 block 54th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after she reportedly attacked her roommate during an argument. When police arrived, the female victim was outside and had bloody scratches and red patches on her face and neck. The suspect admitted to the assault and was booked in Snohomish County Jail.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A man reported his trailer used to haul shipping containers was prowled while it was parked in front of Olympicview Ice Arena. He reported a wrench, valued at $2,000, was stolen from the trailer

April 9

4600 block 227th Street Southwest: A woman said her husband’s identity was stolen and used to purchase a new phone from Verizon Wireless. She told police they received a bill in the mail for $228 for the phone with 24 subsequent monthly payments of $80.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a reported verbal disturbance between a man and his father.

