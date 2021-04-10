Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 2-7, 2021

April 2

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported that his gun was missing from the residence. He said it had been missing since moving and was last seen approximately two weeks prior. He stated no reason to suspect anyone of stealing it and had not given anyone permission to take the gun, but he could not locate it.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft reported by staff at the 7-11 convenience store after a male subject was observed leaving without paying for several items. Officers contacted the man, who was uncooperative, a short distance away and recovered the stolen items, which were valued at $22. He was then trespassed from the store for one year and subsequently arrested for third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

April 3

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported after a man said his car collided with another while both backing out of parking stalls at the 56th Avenue Market. The man said the other driver immediately left the scene and although the collision was at a low speed, it left a paint scuff mark on his rear left bumper.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called to report that her company’s trailer, which had been stored in the Taluswood Oversize Storage lot, had been broken into and all of the tools and equipment inside were stolen.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called to report the theft of a propane bottle from his open-air carport.

April 4

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported a vehicle prowl after she discovered that her SUV’s glove box and cubby holes had been gone through. Nothing was reported missing.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported a theft after discovering that someone had swapped out the rear license plate of his vehicle with another plate.

4600 block 228th Street Southwest: A female driver exhibiting signs of intoxication was arrested for DUI after her vehicle was found in the front yard of a residence with its air bags deployed. She had collided with a parked car approximately one block away and then continued driving until later going off the road into the front yard of the residence, where she was discovered.

April 5

23900 block 46th Avenue West: A woman reported a theft after a package containing plant-grow bags worth approximately $16 had been delivered to her doorstep and then subsequently taken.

21300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for criminal trespassing after he had been observed on the ground in the parking lot of the nearby Safeway. The man had previously been trespassed from that location.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on two out buildings on the east side of the Mountlake Terrace High School campus.

April 6

4100 block 214th Street Southwest: A man said he sold a camera to an out-of-state subject online and was then scammed out of the camera and an additional $2,000.

22900 block 56th Avenue West: An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief incident after the male victim discovered the driver’s side mirror of his vehicle had been damaged overnight. Damage was estimated to be $100.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported after the victim discovered it had been stolen overnight.

April 7

4700 block 238th Place Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported after the owner’s mail was found at another residence, which prompted him to check his vehicle. The man noticed his driver’s door was ajar but did not locate anything of value missing from the unlocked minivan, which was not damaged.

4700 block 238th Place Southwest: A man advised police that his two vehicles had been prowled overnight. He stated that nothing had been taken from the unlocked vehicles.

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Two male roommates reported their unlocked vehicles had been prowled overnight. One of the men said a wallet containing his driver’s license and a debit card was taken from the center console. The other male stated a pair of sunglasses were taken from his vehicle. The two subjects also found paperwork, pictures and student identification cards that did not belong to them left at the scene.

22900 block 56th Avenue West: Staff at the American Legion Hall had two people who had been camping in an alcove trespassed off the property for one year.

24300 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported fraud after previously having mail taken from her mailbox. The mail contained a credit card she was expecting and the woman then received a bank statement with almost $1,600 worth of merchandise charged to the card she hadn’t received.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called to report a vehicle prowl after discovering someone had gone through her boyfriend’s truck. The vehicle had been left unlocked and nothing was damaged or stolen.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The man had been observed to be slumped in a running vehicle in the Safeway parking lot. He admitted to smoking Percocet and was in possession of blue pills, a plastic pipe and burnt tin foil.

