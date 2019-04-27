Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 18-26, 2019

April 18

21000 block 44th Avenue West: A man shoplifted adhesive and a socket from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

April 19

5900 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and woman who had been arguing. The two had previously been in a relationship and she arrived at his residence requesting he return her possessions. The woman was intoxicated. Police drove her to her mother’s residence.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for multiple warrants — theft and driving with a suspended license.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from Northern Lights Apartments when her ex-husband reported she was sleeping in her vehicle outside of his apartment. He said he had a court order against her.

April 20

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for trespass when she showed up at her ex-husband’s residence. She attempted to flee police custody.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for violating a court order her boyfriend had against her. The boyfriend told police she attacked him, but there was no sign of an assault.

22100 block 67th Place West: Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance between two women who are roommates. The argument was about a post on social media.

6100 block Albion Way: A man reported his vehicle — a 1999 Honda CR-V — was stolen overnight.

April 22

7100 block 226th Place Southwest: A man reported someone stole 14 grams of his medical marijuana. He also reported 110 assorted prescription pills were stolen.

Larch Way/Cypress Way: Mountlake Terrace police assisted in the vehicle pursuit of a possible DUI suspect. The suspect was later apprehended by the Edmonds Police Department. (See related story here.)

5800 block 242nd Street Southwest: A woman reported finding a bag with a license plate and a DVD player inside.

April 23

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant after police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at Quartz Creek Apartments.

I-5/220th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Everett Police Department with the arrest of an Everett murder suspect who attempted to evade police custody in a vehicle and on foot.

5400 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a felony narcotics warrant during a traffic stop.

April 24

5900 block 219th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for two counts of trespass after police responded to a residential burglary. While responding to the first burglary, police were informed the suspect had trespassed a second property.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight. No damage was reported to the vehicle. Her U.S. passport and two checkbooks were reported stolen.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight. She said the vehicle was locked and the center console, glove compartment and all other storage compartments had been searched. She said a dollar in change was stolen. There were no signs of forced entry.

4500 block 243rd Place Southwest: A woman reported a case of fraud after she discovered charges to her bank account she did not authorize in the amount of $1,148.53.

April 25

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight. She said the vehicle’s glove compartment and middle console had been searched. She reported an expensive wallet, backpack and speakers from Costco had been stolen. The doors were locked and there was no sign of forced entry.

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was reported to have stolen tools and other items from Gateway Automotive while he was picking up a woman’s car.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested for domestic violence after his step-brother told police the man threatened to kill him. The two men were roommates and the man said they had been arguing over unpaid bills and the cleanliness of the apartment.

April 26

48th Avenue West/228th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested during a traffic stop for a misdemeanor warrant out of Edmonds. She was transferred to Edmonds police custody.

