Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 18-24, 2023

April 18

23400 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for multiple charges including hit-and-run, DUI and vehicle theft after he stole a vehicle, crashed it into a tree and fled the scene. Police found the man hiding in bushes and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Someone shot a vehicle window with a BB gun. The damage was estimated at $200.

April 19

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman at a residence.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen while it was parked in the owner’s driveway. The owner told police they left it running outside to warm up.

April 20

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for multiple warrants out of Bellevue after she was reportedly found slumped over unconscious in a vehicle. The warrants were for fourth-degree assault, obstruction and trespassing. Police also reported finding drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

21900 block HIghway 99: A man was arrested for DUI after he was reportedly found unconscious in the Red Dragon Casino parking lot behind the wheel of a running vehicle. Police reported finding drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

23400 block 56th Avenue West: Police found an unoccupied vehicle crashed into a utility pole. No driver was located.

April 21

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a residence where a child was reportedly screaming. The child’s parents said she had behavioral problems.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Two men were arrested for multiple warrants after police found them slumped over unconscious in a parked vehicle. One man was arrested for a warrant out of Edmonds for theft. The other man was arrested for a warrant out of Lynnwood for theft. Police also reported finding multiple narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman told police she was sexually assaulted twice in one day. She said the first assault happened at her residence when a stranger broke in while she was home alone. The second incident, she said, occurred in Seattle. However when police asked for additional details, the victim said she no longer wanted to speak with the officer.

23400 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported someone stole the catalytic converter from her vehicle. The damage was estimated at $2,250.

April 22

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary at Extra Space Storage after a woman reported someone broke into her storage unit. Video surveillance caught the suspect, but police were unable to identify them.

5200 block 216th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after reportedly hitting multiple vehicles, traffic signs, a fence and a tree.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for first-degree assault after reportedly threatening his neighbor with a gun during a verbal argument.

April 23

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled, but the owner said nothing appeared to have been stolen.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman told police her neighbor was behaving erratically after coming to her house with a shotgun. She said he did not threaten her but appeared to be under the influence or having a mental episode.

22500 block Highway 99: The Mountlake Terrace Police Department assisted Edmonds police with a robbery reported at Rite Aid. Officers said they were unable to locate the suspects.

22500 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled and a black handgun was stolen. No damage was reported to the vehicle.

April 24

6600 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman reported she was stopped by a man suspected of impersonating a Mountlake Terrace police officer.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman reportedly stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at Studio 6 hotel parking lot.