Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 17-23, 2024

April 17

22100 block of 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report. A student displayed a weapon during an earlier altercation at a bus stop. The case was referred to the juvenile prosecutor.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

21700 block of Highway 99: Trespassing was reported at a business.

21700 block of 56th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

23500 block of 56th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at a residence.

April 18

4800 block of 216th Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a residence.The case was referred to the city prosecutor.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.Two individuals were cited for the offense.

5400 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for equipment violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

April 19

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault. An individual was arrested for the offense.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual assaulted the resident and fled on foot prior to police arrival. A K9 track successfully located the individual who was arrested for several offenses.

April 20

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

April 21

5900 block of 237th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. An individual assaulted the resident and fled prior to arrival by police. The case was referred to the city prosecutor.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

April 22

22400 block of 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence. The case was referred to the city prosecutor.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A robbery was reported at a business.

5600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.

5200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported. The driver of the vehicle was located and arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

22400 block of 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4800 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business.

April 23

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

5600 block of 216th Court West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.