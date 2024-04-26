Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 17-23, 2024

April 17
22100 block of 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
21800 block of 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report. A student displayed a weapon during an earlier altercation at a bus stop. The case was referred to the juvenile prosecutor.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
21700 block of Highway 99: Trespassing was reported at a business.
21700 block of 56th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
23500 block of 56th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at a residence.
April 18
4800 block of 216th Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a residence.The case was referred to the city prosecutor.
4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.Two individuals were cited for the offense.
5400 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for equipment violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
April 19
6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault. An individual was arrested for the offense.
24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual assaulted the resident and fled on foot prior to police arrival. A K9 track successfully located the individual who was arrested for several offenses.
April 20
6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
April 21
5900 block of 237th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. An individual assaulted the resident and fled prior to arrival by police. The case was referred to the city prosecutor.
4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
April 22
22400 block of 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence. The case was referred to the city prosecutor.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A robbery was reported at a business.
5600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.
5200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported. The driver of the vehicle was located and arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
22400 block of 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
4800 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business.
April 23
23000 block of Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.
4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
5600 block of 216th Court West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
