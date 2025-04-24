Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 16-22, 2025

April 16

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

23300 block Cedar Way: A subject was arrested for theft at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted by police and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

April 17

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol contacted two suspicious people. Both subjects were arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of a controlled substance.

6800 block 220th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A burglary was reported at a business. The investigation continues.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault at a reported domestic disturbance at a residence.

24100 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a report of gunfire. No suspects were located when officers arrived; however, 46 bullet casings were recovered from the roadway.

22200 block 36th Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

4800 block 217th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Theft was reported at a residence.

April 18

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Burglary was reported at a business.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

5600 block 239th Place Southwest: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A motorist was stopped for licensing violations and arrested for a court order violation.

April 19

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

23800 block Cedar Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to an assault report; however, no one was cooperative with the investigation.

23800 block 56th Avenue West: An assault was reported at a residence.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

April 20

6400 block 222nd Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

6600 block 221st Place Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.

3800 block 214th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

22200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A behavioral health complaint was reported at a residence.

700 block Front Street. A driver who was stopped for moving violations was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

April 21

23300 block Cedar Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

22400 block 62nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

April 22

22100 block 43rd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.