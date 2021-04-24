Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 16-22, 2021

April 16

5600 block 234th Street Southwest: A man who was doing yard work on his property noticed a ladder, tools and extension cord had been stolen from his backyard.

April 17

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the ampm convenience store for one year after becoming upset with an employee and throwing a Gatorade on the ground.

April 18

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Taluswood Apartments. Two men living at the residence were wounded and transported to the hospital. Numerous shell casings were observed at the scene and a male suspect who had been staying at the apartment was identified by witnesses, who reported he had fled on foot. A search of the area was not able to locate the suspect.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man discovered a stereo receiver, survival backpack and knife totaling approximately $2,300 had been taken from his truck.

April 19

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Probable cause was developed to charge a man for violating a no-contact order with his ex-girlfriend, who was staying at the Studio 6 hotel. The man had left the area before police arrived.

5600 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported discovering the camera for an ignition interlock device had been taken in an overnight motor vehicle prowl that occurred two days prior. He had not realized at that time the camera was missing.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after a female noticed her vehicle’s roof was dented and appeared to have been hit with an object.

April 20

21700 block Highway 99: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Red Dragon Casino after the male victim reported a borrowed Dodge Ram 2500 truck he had been driving was broken into. At that time it did not appear anything had been taken from the loaned vehicle.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for felony harassment after becoming angry and threatening to shoot staff at the Studio 6 hotel.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a resident’s no-contact order.

April 21

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Malicious mischief was reported after the male owner of a gray Kawasaki motorcycle noticed that its back tire had previously been slashed.

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported that a chain link fence around the property his company manages had been cut.

23300 block Lakeview Drive: An attempted vehicle theft was reported by a male witness who observed a man attempting to break into his neighbors’ silver Audi A4. The witness started recording the incident and the suspect can be seen using a screwdriver type of tool to gain access to the vehicle. When confronted by the witness, the suspect fled in a blue Volkswagen Passat, later determined to have previously stolen, and was not located during an area check made by police. The Audi had damage to its driver’s door and the suspect also possibly collided with a Chevrolet S10 truck in the parking lot, damaging its rear bumper.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers were dispatched to a silent alarm at the Sierra Construction site, and security monitoring showed three subjects attempting to take spools of wires. Two males and one female fled the area and a subsequent search turned up a substantial amount of wiring that had been left inside a nearby trash can, along with a black bicycle and two BB guns.

April 22

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported that he had been the victim of fraud after receiving credit acceptance letters in the mail for credit cards he did not apply for.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported a fraudulent charge of approximately $323 had been debited from his bank account from a merchant he claimed to have never done business with.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported after a woman noticed that her boyfriend’s front passenger door had been opened and its interior rifled through. She did not see anything missing but said her boyfriend, who was at work, would have to further check its contents later after returning home from his job.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of Dave’s Automotive noticed that two customer vehicles had their windows broken overnight. It was not known at that time if anything had been taken.

Interstate 5: A man was arrested for two outstanding warrants during a traffic stop for speeding.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: A man said his rental vehicle had been broken into and a variety of DeWalt tools were stolen from it. The man said he had left the vehicle parked at Dave’s Automotive for more than three hours while he went to the Getaway Tavern and discovered the damaged window and theft upon returning.

– – Compiled by Nathan Blackwell