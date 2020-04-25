Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 15-23, 2020

April 15

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a man told police that the mother of his child was trying to enter his residence without his consent. She was trespassed from the residence.

April 16

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and woman who live together. According to police, both individuals have a history of exaggerating and there was no evidence of a physical assault. The incident ended with the man leaving the residence for the night.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported being the victim of fraud after he was scammed while trying to sell a vehicle online for $8,000. He told police an online buyer sent him a check for $11,500 that he deposited into his bank account. He was later notified by the bank that the check did not clear and $3,450 was taken from his account. With the help of the victim, police were able to trace the suspect’s information back to a veterinary supply company. A woman at the company told police that they had received multiple calls about fraud and she gave police her boss’ contact information.

6500 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman reported finding a plastic bag containing a U.S. passport belonging to a man, three debit/credit cards belonging to a woman, and one debit card belonging to another woman.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A woman reported her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision while it was parked near her residence. She told police she discovered her vehicle had been hit hard enough to flatten her tire, damage her bumper and push her vehicle from its parking spot.

April 17

22800 block 49th Place West: Mountlake Terrace police responded to a fire that caused more than $600,000 in damage to two houses. The fire reportedly started on a tree and spread to two nearby houses. To read more about the fire, click here.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported felony harassment after a man told police his ex-girlfriend sent him a threatening message on Instagram. However, when police contacted the woman, she denied sending the message. She said that her ex-boyfriend probably sent it to himself as retaliation against her for placing a restraining order against him.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported a child’s bicycle was stolen from in front of her residence. She told police it was secured with a cable lock that had been cut.

April 18

22200 block 67th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence incident between a husband and wife at a residence. The woman’s 6-year-old child was present at the time. The woman told police that her husband had a gun that he pointed at both her and himself during the argument. However, the man denied holding his gun that night and denied being suicidal. The incident ended with the woman leaving the residence with the child to stay with family.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her adult daughter who were arguing. Both women told police that the other was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The daughter told police she’s never had a good relationship with her mother.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault reported at Safeway after a juvenile male pushed another customer. After reviewing security footage, police discovered the alleged victim was the aggressor and is seen shoving the juvenile. According to security footage, the juvenile did not make any physical contact with the man. The juvenile also said the man directed a racial slur at him.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his mailbox was damaged. According to the man, the mailbox looked like someone pried it opened and he had not received mail in three days.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report her vehicle was stolen. She told police she last saw it parked near her residence and she still has possession of the keys.

April 19

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A man was arrested for assault after he threw a plastic disc at his girlfriend’s head. According to the woman, the man was upset about something he saw on social media and began throwing things at a wall. He told police that he did not mean to hit his girlfriend. The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

April 20

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: A woman reported a bracelet was stolen from a travel trailer on the back of her vehicle. The woman said the trailer was locked with a padlock at the time of the theft, but it also had a broken window that she believes the suspect(s) used. The bracelet was listed as gold and silver cuff with a large diamond surrounded by 36 smaller diamonds. She valued it at $6,000.

22700 block 61st Avenue West: A white panel van with installed carpet cleaner was reportedly stolen while it was parked in front of a residence.

212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department from her home to report that she was involved in a hit-and-run collision. She told police that she struck the vehicle in front of her while she was approaching an intersection and did not notice the victim vehicle. No injuries were reported and neither party pursed legal action.

April 21

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that someone broke his sliding glass door recently. He told police he heard a crash while he was sleeping and discovered the outer pane of his double-paned window was broken.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Four juveniles shoplifted from Safeway. According to store employees, this is the second time in a week one of the suspects has shoplifted from the store.

23500 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported his work vehicle and tools were stolen. According to the man, the suspect(s) broke into the bed of his work truck to steal the tools, which he valued at $2,000.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a business after he threw a glass bottle at a customer.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested after she hit her fiance in the head with a board. According to the man, the woman has a history of mental health issues. She also had multiple warrants for assault and malicious mischeif.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported that his child’s dirt bike was stolen a few days prior.

April 22

4400 block 237th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after police located him unconscious in a parked vehicle witnesses said had been running for four hours. According to police, the man exhibited signs of marijuana use. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21900 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace responded to a nuisance complaint at Red Dragon Casino after two homeless people were reportedly sleeping on the property. One subject was reported to have a Lynnwood warrant for theft, but the Lynnwood Police Department declined to meet for a pickup. According to police, the woman was coughing and said she feared she had the coronavirus.

April 23

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported fraud after noticing unauthorized charges on her credit card account. According to the woman, two credit cards and her state-issued ID were stolen from her vehicle overnight while it was parked in the Andorra apartment complex parking lot. She reported $161 was charged to her account before her bank stopped the charges.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance after a man was reported to be arguing with his girlfriend and his mother.

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report at Terrace Park Elementary after plastic windows to a shed was damaged. The damage was valued at $50.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton