Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 14-21, 2022

April 12

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: During a traffic stop at the Capri Apartments, the male driver of a Chevy Blazer was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and his female passenger was arrested on two outstanding warrants. Both subjects were transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. While in the jail’s booking area, three fentanyl pills were found to be located in the man’s mouth. Charges against him were forwarded to the prosecutor for bringing narcotics into a jail facility, driving with a suspended license and failure to transfer a vehicle’s title within 45 days of its purchase. (The report of this incident was not available when last week’s police blotter was compiled and published.)

April 14

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man now living in Arizona called police to report fraud in which a check issued to him for nearly $985 had been sent to his previous address in Mountlake Terrace. The check was then endorsed by an unknown suspect and cashed at a bank.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: The owner of a Honda Civic reported that his car’s rear license plate had been stolen sometime recently. In addition, the missing plate had been replaced on his car with a license plate that returned as previously having been reported stolen.

21700 block 60th Avenue West: Police took possession of a green canvas backpack that was reported as found property. While entering the backpack into evidence it was found to contain a laptop, a box of .22 caliber bullets and several personal items.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A woman was arrested at O’Houlies Pub for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

22700 block 57th Avenue West: Three subjects were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported in which the owner of a Mazda 3 stated she had pulled her vehicle to the side of the road and stopped there due to an EMS van with an activated siren traveling on the road. While she was stopped, a white Chrysler 300 that was behind her remained in the lane and then swerved very quickly to the right in order to avoid the emergency van. The Chrysler then struck her vehicle’s left mirror and continued driving — it was last observed turning northbound on 44th Avenue West. There was paint damage to the Mazda’s driver’s side mirror and its owner said the power windows on that same side of the vehicle were no longer working. An area check did not locate the suspect vehicle.

April 15

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Staff at the Jacksons food store requested that a male subject be trespassed from the property for one year.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at Safeway after a man walked out of the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise, including several containers of Tide Pods, estimated to be worth $500. Witnesses observed him pushing the cart over to an older model white van that had been parked near the O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Two men were waiting inside the van, and one of them got out and helped the suspect load the stolen items into the vehicle. They both got back into the van, which then pulled out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed and was last seen fleeing northbound on 44th Avenue West.

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Based on witness statements, police determined probable cause existed to arrest a man for domestic violence harassment. He had previously left the residence before police arrived, so a citation was issued and sent to the court for mailing.

April 16

23300 block 44th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass. Residents reported that she had been scratching on a bedroom window and then banging on their garage’s front door while screaming to be let inside. Police then found the woman hiding in the residence’s side yard between the fence and a wheelbarrow. The garage door was observed to have dents from where she had been pounding on it and two window screens were damaged in the area of the backyard where she had been heard making noise. One window screen had been ripped off entirely and another had been cut. The woman stated that she had been trying to find her car and believed that it was located in the garage at the house. She was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Theft was reported by phone after a resident discovered that her son had taken one of her personal checks without permission and then cashed it for $600 at a bank. The bank was in the process of refunding the money to the victim.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: The owner of a truck reported that it had been stolen. The vehicle also contained two pairs of boots, a lantern and $1,100 worth of hand tools when it was taken. The stolen truck was later recovered.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported after a witness heard a loud bang and then observed a small white pickup truck rapidly traveling away from a parked Chrysler 200 that had damage. The truck then turned south onto 64th Avenue West and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Police observed significant damage on the Chrysler’s left rear end. The trunk was partially caved in on that side, the rear light was destroyed and the rear wheel well appeared to be damaged rendering the vehicle likely to not be in a drivable condition. A check of the area did not locate the suspect vehicle.

April 17

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested at Safeway for third-degree theft and for making false statements to police about her identity. She had attempted to steal nearly $211 worth of merchandise from the store. A search also found her to be in possession of five credit/debit cards and a driver’s license that were issued to other people. She was then transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: The owner of a Lexus RX reported that the vehicle had been damaged by someone attempting to steal the catalytic converter. He discovered a plastic skid plate was hanging from the vehicle’s underside and its exhaust pipes had been cut — but one side was only cut about halfway through and the catalytic converter had not been removed. A neighbor reported seeing a male suspect exit from underneath the Lexus and then leave in a dark black Honda Civic on the previous morning.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: The owner of a green 1995 Honda Civic reported that it had been stolen from the parking lot outside of her residence.

April 18

22700 block 72nd Place West: A Ford Ranger that had been reported as stolen out of Edmonds was recovered after it had been left sitting in a community parking area over the weekend. The truck’s ignition keyhole had been punched out, but it was still operable and the vehicle appeared to be drivable. The owner was contacted and the truck was subsequently released to her.

23900 block 54th Avenue West: The owner of a Ford F-150 reported that its front license plate had been stolen sometime recently.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license after a computer check showed he only had an instructional permit at the time of the traffic stop. Because the subject did not have a valid driver’s license and police were unable to contact the car’s registered owner — who was the driver’s father — the vehicle was impounded for safekeeping.

22400 block 66th Avenue West: Police arrested a man during a traffic stop, for driving without a valid operator’s license or identification. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

April 19

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Employees at Safeway reported that a man and woman had stolen items from the store and then left northbound on 44th Avenue West in a maroon Ford F-150 that had no tailgate. A check of the area did not locate the vehicle.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A witness emailed police to report that a man operating a beige Mercedes had driven slowly near the turnaround located at the Lake Ballinger boat launch and at one point he stopped his car in order to “wave” what appeared to be a stuffed animal at children on the other side of the fence. The children didn’t approach the man, who then continued to drive slowly around the remainder of the turnaround before stopping at the top of its crest. Feeling his behavior was threatening and unsafe, the witness then started recording video that showed an older subject – who was possibly male — shaking the animal at the children. There were no adults visible in the vicinity of the minors, and the man appeared to be attempting to attract the children’s attention. He then drove off when they didn’t react.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested and cited for third-degree theft at Safeway after multiple witnesses observed her stealing several items from the store and then attempting to load them into her vehicle in the parking lot. Staff also requested that she be trespassed from the property for one year.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for violating a domestic violence protection order and domestic violence assault. She was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

April 20

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A car prowl was reported at the Studio 6 motel after the victim discovered that the car’s rear passenger window was broken and a bag containing 10 pairs of shoes had been stolen. The broken window was valued at approximately $500 and the total value of the shoes was estimated to be roughly $400.

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: Following an investigation that included statements from staff and witnesses at Terrace Park Elementary School, police requested that charges against a male student be forwarded to juvenile court for harassment and abusing or insulting a teacher.

21200 block 48th Avenue West: Following a collision with another vehicle, the driver of a black Hyundai Elantra man was reported to have become angry and hostile while inside of his car. He was observed screaming and hitting the interior of his vehicle and its windows. The subject then got out of his car and stood outside holding a firearm. This behavior alarmed the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision, who then left the area due to concerns for his safety. Police observed a semi-automatic pistol laying on the front passenger seat of the Hyundai. The driver was issued a citation for displaying the weapon in a threatening manner.

April 21

21000 block 74th Avenue West in Edmonds: Police met with the Edmonds Police Department at the Seattle Heights Apartments to take custody of a woman who had been arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Mountlake Terrace. She was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

22500 block 42nd Place West: A lock box containing a Glock 19 firearm was reported to have been stolen from the inside of a parked vehicle overnight.

4200 block 223rd Street Southwest: A man reported that an Echo 225 weed eater, with an estimated value of $260, was stolen out of his company truck overnight.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Theft was reported at the Studio 6 motel after a woman discovered that her vehicle had been broken into overnight and her wallet was missing. It contained several of her identification cards along with a debit card that had since been used to in two transactions totaling nearly $250. The vehicle’s right front passenger window was broken.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her daughter’s iPhone 12, valued at $1,000, was stolen shortly after she forgot it near a self-checkout station inside of Safeway.

