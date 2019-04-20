Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 11-19, 2019

April 11

23600 block 55th Avenue West: A man reported a case of fraud after he received an email about his Facebook account being hacked. He also reported someone made purchases on his Amazon account and accessed his Xfinity account. He was able to cancel the order and canceled his credit cards.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between neighbors who were arguing over a parking space.

April 12

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI hit-and-run after he backed his truck into another vehicle. The vehicle that was hit had a female driver with her boyfriend and 2-year-old baby. No injuries were reported. The man then fled the scene and was later apprehended near 48th Avenue West/216th Street Southwest. The man was booked into the Lynnwood jail.

April 13

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between a man and woman who were arguing outside of their storage unit at Public Storage. No physical assault was reported.

5100 block 217th Street Southwest: Police responded to an animal control call when a woman reported a neighbor’s dog was having medical issues. The dog was transported the emergency veterinary clinic in Lynnwood.

April 14

66th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI after police pulled him over for driving with a flat tire. The man said he may have hit a curb, resulting in the flat tire.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported a court-order violation after her ex-boyfriend began contacting her via text messaging.

23500 block 6th Place West: A man was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance between him and his wife. She said he pushed her and threw soda at her.

April 15

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported a case of fraud after a man posing as a Social Security investigator told him to purchase a $500 Google Play gift card as a “voucher.”

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: Police were waved down by a driver who witnessed a vehicle with severe damage to the front-end of her vehicle was attempting to flee the scene of an accident. Police said the woman appeared to be intoxicated. The collision was reported to have occurred on I-5 and it was handed over to Washington State Patrol.

21700 block 53rd Avenue West: A man called the police because a woman he solicited for sex refused to leave his residence. He said when he refused to pay more than the agreed amount, she refused to leave and he had no other option than to call the police. The woman was arrested and the man was cited.

23200 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after trying to break into the Espresso Break coffee stand. Employees initially reported the man was attempting to burglarize the coffee stand, but police found no probable cause. Nothing was reported broken. The man was trespassed from the business.

April 16

21700 block 66th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from West Coast Collision Center. He was the ex-boyfriend of an employee.

April 18

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her son stole a diamond ring valued at $250 and a phone valued at $750 from her home. Police initially responded to reports of a domestic disturbance between the woman and her son. No physical violence was reported.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the Wildemere Condos parking lot.

April 19

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested in the Albertsons parking lot on a misdemeanor warrant for theft.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton