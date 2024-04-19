Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 10-16, 2024

April 10

23500 block of 56th Avenue West: A theft of two portable charging stations was reported.

4400 block of 228th Street Southwest: Threatening text messages were reported.

23400 block of 74th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported. The juvenile was located a short time later.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A report was made regarding possible stolen items.

4500 block of 241st Street Southwest: A subject who was in a homeowner’s backyard and had broken into their shed was reported. The subject was located and arrested.

April 11

23300 block of Lakeview Drive: A death was investigated.

23000 block of 56th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic violence court-order violation was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

6800 block of 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

April 12

4000 block of 228th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported. The suspect was arrested for trespassing and domestic violence malicious mischief.

6400 block of 225th Place West: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

5300 block of 228th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was located driving their vehicle. Upon contacting the subject, officers determined the subject was impaired on narcotics. The subject was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A fraud was reported.

22000 block of 52nd Avenue West: Car keys were found.

5200 block of 216th Street Southwest: A missing person was reported. The subject was located a short time later.

6900 block of 220th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

April 13

5100 block of 232nd Street Southwest: Police assist the fire department with a residential fire.

4000 block of 231st Place Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. Resources were provided to the subject.

23300 block of 58th Avenue West: A report of a person vandalizing a vehicle was investigated. The suspect fled the area prior to officers’ arrival.

22000 block of 70th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was reported. The vehicle was towed.

April 14

6400 block of 225th Place: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

6600 block of 234th Street Southwest: A dispute between neighbors was reported.

April 15

5300 block of 216th Street Southwest: A wallet was found.

24000 block of 54th Avenue West: A report was made of a court order violation. Officers investigated and found there was no violation.

23100 block of 63rd Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was provided resources.

4500 block of 222nd Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24100 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A patrol officer located a stolen utility trailer. The registered owner of the trailer was contacted.

April 16

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was provided resources.

7000 block of 226th Place: A court order service was made.

5700 block of 220th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

21500 block of 50th Avenue West: A wallet was reported lost.