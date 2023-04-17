Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 10-16, 2023  

April 10

5700 block 225th Street Southwest: A woman reported being the victim of an email scam. She told police more than $28,000 was stolen from her account.

22500 block 39th Avenue West: A woman said she was the victim of a phone scam.

22200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman reported losing jewelry valued at almost $20,000 a few days prior at church. She told police she lost a diamond ring valued at $15,000 and a pair of diamond earrings valued at $4,500. When she went back to find them, they were gone.

April 11

6300 block 222nd Street Southwest: A man told police he wanted his vehicle returned after lending it to his son approximately five years ago. The man said he loaned the car after suffering from a stroke, which left him unable to drive. However, police said the statute of limitations on any crime had passed.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A woman reported packages were stolen from her front porch.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for multiple charges including driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and multiple warrants.

April 12

22700 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision that occurred overnight. Damage was reportedly done to the vehicle’s rear bumper.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A 20-year-old man was cited during a traffic stop after police witnessed him smoking marijuana in his vehicle. Police said the driver refused to exit the vehicle and fled the scene after they initially tried to conduct the traffic stop.

April 13

6800 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported a hit-and-run collision after noting damage to the rear passenger side of his vehicle.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to an animal complaint after two residents said their dog was attacked by another dog while on a walk. However, no injuries were reported and both parties offered conflicting stories about the incident.

April 14

4600 block 223rd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services reported possible physical and sexual abuse of a 61-year-old woman. Authorities said the abuse may have been caused by her husband.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for multiple warrants after police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a man and woman who used to be in a relationship and still live together.

22600 block 40th Place West: A woman reported being the victim of fraud after receiving information regarding a bank account opened in her name without her consent.

April 15

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving two children who were visiting their father. The children told police they did not want to spend time with their father and were later sent to their grandparents.

22900 block 53rd Avenue West: A man put his vehicle in reverse and struck his wife while she was removing items from the vehicle’s trunk, and then fled the scene. The couple are currently in the middle of a divorce. The incident caused minor bruising to the victim. The man was later arrested in Everett for third-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and reckless driving.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone smashed out a window on her vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Studio 6 Hotel, where an employee told officers her co-worker had been harassing her.

April 16

21500 block 38th Avenue West: A man reported two of his vehicles had been prowled and items were stolen overnight. He told police that jewelry valued at $900 and a pair of Chanel sunglasses valued at $500 were stolen. The incident was caught on video surveillance but police were unable to identify the suspect due to the quality of the footage.

24300 block Hedlund Avenue: A couple reported that a neighbor spray painted the word “Witch” and other symbols on the street in front of their residence. They told police they had never before had any issues with their neighbors.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said that someone prowled his vehicle overnight and stole items located inside. The suspect(s) smashed a rear window to gain entry and reportedly stole tools valued at $800 and a high-visibility jacket valued at $180.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft reported at Bartell Drug after a woman stole several items including garden decor, conditioner, lotion and false lashes. She left the scene in a white van that was driven by a man.