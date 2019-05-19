Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 10-16, 2019

May 10

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported his unit at Public Storage had previously been broken into and two duffle bags with $300 in sporting equipment was stolen. He said he believed the original lock was removed and replaced with another one.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A 19-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop for a marijuana-related DUI. He was reported to be drifting out of his lane.

May 11

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he pushed a woman out the front door of a residence during an argument over $20. She was reported to have fallen over a child barrier on the door, injuring her foot. When police arrived the man was yelling at the woman, who was sitting on the ground.

4000 block 244th Place Southwest: A woman and a juvenile male were arrested for fourth-degree assault after police responded to a domestic dispute. The incident began when the juvenile threw something at his father and the two began to wrestle on the ground. While they were fighting, the woman began hitting the man over the head with her fist. The man requested a no-contact order against the juvenile.

5700 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman reported her home had been burglarized when she came home to find the front door open and three windows on the back of her house removed and damaged. There were signs her house had been searched. She reported multiple stolen items including a teal Bose speaker, Superman piggy bank with assorted change, orange Patagonia backpack, yellow Nikon camera and Fuji disposable camera. The value of the stolen items was $435.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for a DUI warrant out of Kirkland and driving with a suspended license. He was transferred to Kirkland police custody.

May 12

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported his unit at Public Storage was broken into and the padlock was missing. Nothing was reported missing at the time.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Red Dragon Casino after he was reported to have gotten into an argument with a manager. The man said the casino staff refused to pay him his winnings. The casino paid him and he left.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested in the Arco AM/PM gas station parking lot for possession of a stolen vehicle. The woman also had a felony warrant for forgery out of King County.

May 13

22900 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported malicious mischief at the American Legion Hall after staff discovered a broken bathroom window.

4200 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled overnight while it was parked in front of his residence. The next day, he discovered the driver-side door was open and multiple items were stolen from the trunk including a LuLu Lemon backpack, Dell laptop, wireless mouse, Apple iPad Air 2, Yacsu FT-60r Ham radio, an external battery charging unit, four Ham radio books, a Garmin handheld GPS unit and a checkbook.

5700 block 230th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief after he hit his female roommate in the head during an argument. The woman said the man broke down the door to her room during the argument.

May 14

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported a hit-and-run collision at Greenview Apartments after a school bus hit his girlfriend’s parked vehicle. The bus damaged the passenger side of the parked vehicle. No students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop.

6400 block 226th Street Southwest: A man reported someone keyed his car while it was parked in the Three Holy Hierarchs Romanian Church parking lot. The scratch extended from the rear driver-side door to the bumper and the estimated cost to repair the damage was reported to be $1,500-$2,300.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A woman reported a fraudulent check in her name was cashed for $2,500. The woman said she had previously been informed the lock from her unit at Public Storage was missing, but she had not had a chance to visit the unit yet. She reported there was a checkbook in the storage unit she believed was stolen.

May 15

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested in the Studio 6 motel parking lot, where he was found asleep in his vehicle, for a homicide warrant out of Tulalip. The man initially provided a false name. Police also found drug paraphernalia in his possession.

May 16

21800 block 44th Avenue West: An 18-year-old Mountlake Terrace High School student was arrested for multiple drug-related charges when she was discovered to have brought prescription drugs, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia on campus.

SB I-5/220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a DUI after her vehicle collided with an occupied police patrol vehicle parked on the shoulder of the off ramp. The woman attempted to flee the scene, but her vehicle was too badly damaged. The officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to Swedish Edmonds.

