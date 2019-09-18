Mountlake Terrace police ask for public’s help locating suspect in child luring incident

Mountlake Terrace police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly lured an 11-year-old Mountlake Terrace girl and her friend to Mountlake Terrace Elementary School after posing via social media as a 14-year-old boy.

The girl told police she was contacted on her cell phone “via a social media application” by the suspect, who identified himself as a 14-year-old boy. They arranged to meet at Mountlake Terrace Elementary, located at 22001 52nd Ave. W.

According to police, the girl took her 12-year-old female friend to the meeting, where a man named “Jo Jo” arrived in a light blue sedan. The suspect, described as a white male in his 20s with facial hair, then attempted to lure the two girls into his vehicle, police said.

After the girls refused to get in the car, the man left in his vehicle momentarily, then returned and circled the parking lot for a period of time before leaving the area, police said. The suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Detective Sgt. Scott King at 425-670-8260.