Mountlake Terrace police arrest suspect in January drive-by shooting

Mountlake Terrace Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected in a drive-by shooting in January. There were no injuries during the Jan. 3 incident.

Police initially were dispatched to reports of fireworks and property damage at a residence in the 3600 block of 225th Place West. Further investigation revealed the home had been shot at multiple times by someone in a vehicle. The 19-year-old was eventually identified as a suspect.

On Tuesday, July 29, the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force assisted in locating and arresting the woman for investigation of drive-by shooting, second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief. She was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.