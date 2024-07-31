Mountlake Terrace police arrest suspect in January drive-by shooting

Mountlake Terrace Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected in a drive-by shooting in January. There were no injuries during the Jan. 3 incident.
Police initially were dispatched to reports of fireworks and property damage at a residence in the 3600 block of 225th Place West. Further investigation revealed the home had been shot at multiple times by someone in a vehicle. The 19-year-old was eventually identified as a suspect.
On Tuesday, July 29, the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force assisted in locating and arresting the woman for investigation of drive-by shooting, second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief. She was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.