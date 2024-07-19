Mountlake Terrace police arrest assault suspect who fired gun in confrontation last week

Mountlake Terrace police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of firing one shot at a vehicle parked in the Mountlake Terrace Elementary School parking lot last week.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The suspect, a Mountlake Terrace resident in his 30s, was taken into custody without incident Thursday by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

The arrest follows an incident at around 9:30 p.m. July 10, when Mountlake Terrace patrol officers responded to reports of a gun being fired at a vehicle at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School, 22001 52nd Ave. W. A police investigation revealed a man on foot had pulled a gun and threatened the driver of a vehicle parked in the school parking lot. The confrontation apparently was sparked over noises coming from the vehicle.

As the driver was leaving, the suspect fired a single shot toward the vehicle.

Probable cause was established to arrest the suspect for investigation of second-degree assault and discharging a firearm.