Mountlake Terrace Plaza hosting barbecue food truck July 1

To celebrate the Fourth of July and the beginning of summer, Mountlake Terrace Plaza will be hosting a food truck July 1 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The public is invited to stop by and have a barbecue lunch from the Pecos Pit food truck, visit with staff and take a tour of the senior living facility.
RSVPs ar requested by June 29. Mountlake Terrace Plaza can be contacted via phone at 425-672-4673 or by emailing Mountlake@mbk.com
Friday’s celebration kicks off the senior living facility’s monthly food truck event.
Mountlake Terrace Plaza is located at 23303 58th Ave. W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.