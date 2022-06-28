Mountlake Terrace Plaza hosting barbecue food truck July 1

To celebrate the Fourth of July and the beginning of summer, Mountlake Terrace Plaza will be hosting a food truck July 1 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The public is invited to stop by and have a barbecue lunch from the Pecos Pit food truck, visit with staff and take a tour of the senior living facility.

RSVPs ar requested by June 29. Mountlake Terrace Plaza can be contacted via phone at 425-672-4673 or by emailing Mountlake@mbk.com

Friday’s celebration kicks off the senior living facility’s monthly food truck event.

Mountlake Terrace Plaza is located at 23303 58th Ave. W.