Mountlake Terrace plans open house July 9 to discuss Main Street Phase 2 right-of-way acquisition

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting an open house from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 to discuss right-of-way acquisition for the Main Street Revitalization Project Phase 2.

The meeting will be at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

The Main Street Phase 2 project wil includes improvements to 56th Avenue West from 236th Street Southwest to north of 230th Street Street Southwest and is currently under final design. As part of the process, the city must acquire portions of property adjacent to the existing city right-of-way. No property will be taken entirely, and no structure along the project path is planned to be demolished.

The estimated start date for Phase 2 construction is April 2025.

When Phase 2 is complete, 56th Avenue West will include two travel lanes along with bike lanes and a center turn lane. Further, the project will replace curbs and gutters, construct sidewalks, add pedestrian and street lighting, improve storm drainage, upgrade curb ramps to current ADA standards, move overhead utilities underground, and upgrade traffic signals.

The overall Main Street Revitalization Project is aimed at improving and reconstructing degraded roadways to both current Town Center streetscape and multi-modal standards, the city said. The project is divided into multiple construction phases. Phase 1, completed in 2020, rebuilt 236th Street Southwest from I-5 to 56th Avenue West.

According to the city, the Phase 2 project will result in an estimated 188 construction jobs, and support more than 1,400 new permanent jobs. The project supports development of over 1,100 housing units and will improve walkability, expand use of public space, and enhance connectivity to regional growth centers and the University of Washington, the city said, adding that is “adds value to regional Sound Transit Link Light Rail investments.” The Lynnwood Link light rail extension — which includes a stop in Mountlake Terrace — is scheduled to open Aug. 30, 2024.

Learn more on the Main Street Revitalization Project web page.