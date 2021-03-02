Mountlake Terrace Permit Counter closed March 4 and 5 for training

The City of Mountlake Terrace Permit Counter will be closed on Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5, for training purposes. Community and Economic Development front counter staff will be taking required training during these days.

On these dates, the Permit Center will be unable to receive permit applications, process permits, or respond to emails and phone calls. The city will continue to assist residents, contractors and developers to complete building and electrical inspections as necessary. The city will respond to all other requests regarding permitted work in the city on Monday, March 8.