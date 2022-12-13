Mountlake Terrace PD’s Eugene Shin named Target Zero Team Officer of Year

Mountlake Terrace Police Officer Eugene Shin, who coordinates Mountlake Terrace’s participation in the Target Zero task force, was awarded Target Zero Team Officer of the Year during a dinner and award ceremony Dec. 9.

The Target Zero task force is a coalition of local agencies partnering to improve traffic safety in Snohomish County. It includes representatives from law enforcement, prosecutors, public works, human services, victim advocates, and 911 dispatch. Funded by the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission, the task force conducts a monthly emphasis focuses on impaired driving, distracted driving, or pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

The task force is dedicated to reducing traffic fatalities and deaths to ZERO by 2030 through education and enforcement.