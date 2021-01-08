Mountlake Terrace Pavilion expanding pool hours

Swimming pool hours at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion will be expanded beginning Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The pool will open an hour earlier at 5:45 a.m. and will close at 6:15 p.m., and the building will close at 6:30 p.m. The new schedule is available on the Recreation Department’s website at www.mltrec.com/530.

The MLT Recreation Department has added lap swimming and water fitness class times with the expanded hours, and some schedule changes have been made to accommodate the updated schedule. Accordingly, aquatic boot camp class will meet Tuesday/Thursdays from 5:45 a.m. to 6:45 a.m., and arthritis classes were added on Tuesday/Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

All water fitness classes and lap swimming lanes must be reserved in advance by clicking the registration button then “water fitness” at www.mltrec.com/530 or by calling the Pavilion at 425-776-9173. Time slots for lap swimming are one hour in length with breaks in between for sanitizing and cleaning.

For more information, visit www.mltrec.com/530 or call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.