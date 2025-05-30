Mountlake Terrace passport office open for June appointments

The City of Mountlake Terrace passport office now has June appointments available.

If you have been trying to get a new passport or renew your existing one in Snohomish County over the last two months, you may have found that all appointments were filled – except for the first-come, first-served office in Granite Falls.

Save the trip and the wait by making an appointment at the Mountlake Terrace passport office, located at City Hall.

Appointment times are available from noon-3 p.m., Monday-Thursday.

To make your appointment, call 425-776-1161 or email passports@mltwa.gov.

City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

For more information, including important documents to bring to your appointment, visit the City of Mountlake Terrace’s passport webpage.