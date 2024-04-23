Mountlake Terrace parks get a spring cleaning to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day

The Ivy League volunteers at Candy Cane Park send their love with a heart made of removed ivy roots.
While the Ivy League was removing unwanted plants in Veterans Park, Cub Scout Pack 75 members Erin Jones, Simon Jones and Tilly Jones (L-R) were planting to beautify the windows outside the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Members of the Mountlake Terrace City Council and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission helped volunteer groups give Veterans Memorial Park, the Civic Campus and Terrace Creek Park a spring makeover on April 20.

Volunteers from the  Ivy League and Cub Scout Pack 76 joined city officials at the Civic Campus and Veterans Memorial Park for the annual Volunteer Spring Cleanup. Some pulled weeds and spread mulch, while others dug holes for decorative plants.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chair William Paige Jr. — in the center wearing a blue shirt — stands to the left of Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan as they look at the day’s progress.

At Terrace Creek Park, Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan and DEIC Chair William Paige Jr. helped Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission Vice Chair Audrey Meyer and Seattle Disc Golf volunteers Jackson Messner, Eugene Chernov and Forrest Reda.

They worked to remove invasive noxious weeds known as English Ivy or Atlantic Ivy . Further, they used tactics to slow down and possibly prevent ivy from coming  back.

Ivy League members at work, on the left side, while the Seattle Disc Golf members are clearing the right side.

The volunteers use cardboard as a base layer for mulch. This prevents the ivy from growing back and makes preventive maintenance easier if a sprout makes it through the cardboard layer.

Terrace Creek Park, affectionately known as Candy Cane Park for its trademark swings, is also one of the best disc golf courses in the region, according to Seattle Disc Golf volunteers.

Online disc golf groups say the course is challenging and requires a phone app to be followed correctly. However, Seattle Disc Golf and a group of professional players hold clinics for beginners every Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Audrey Meyer, vice chair of the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission and an Ivy League member, said cleanup volunteers fill the bin nearly to overflow yearly.

According to Paine-Donovan,  the volunteer spring cleanup event started 20 years ago as a church group activity. It eventually became a popular community event, which he credits largely to Park Services and Property Management Superintendent Ken Courtmanch, who is retiring May 30.

“Ken is responsible for bringing a lot of folks together,” Paine-Donovan said. “He is irreplaceable.”

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett



