Mountlake Terrace parking garage to be closed at night July 6-29

Beginning Tuesday, July 6, through Thursday July 29, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the parking garage at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center overnight Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to install utilities and build retaining walls for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail Extension.
For commuters leaving the garage after 8 p.m., flaggers will assist vehicles in exiting.
