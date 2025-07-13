Mountlake Terrace Parade set for Friday, July 18

Continuing a community tradition, MLT Cares is sponsoring the MLT Parade this Friday night, July 18, featuring marching bands, classic cars, local organizations and spirited performers.
The parade starts starts at 6:45 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. Friday. It begins on 234th Street Southwest, moves northbound along 56th Avenue West through the heart of Mountlake Terrace, and ends at Evergreen Playfield Complex located at 222nd Street Southwest.
Closure of 56th Avenue West begins at 4:30 p.m.
Want to march, perform, or showcase your organization? The application deadline is Wednesday, July 16 for businesses, nonprofits, schools, community groups and individuals. The entry fee is $200 for commercial entries and $25 for community groups and nonprofits
