Mountlake Terrace opens applications for 2024 lodging tax grants

The City of Mountlake Terrace has $25,000 in lodging tax grants available for qualified events and projects to promote tourism in 2024, according to a news release. Applications have now opened for this cycle.

Local jurisdictions receive lodging taxes from hotels and motels within their boundaries. These funds must be used for marketing or operation of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists. Under state law, they also may support the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofits.

These programs should have the potential to increase overnight visits and create a positive economic impact. For years, lodging taxes have helped support community events such as 3rd of July, Arts of the Terrace, and Tour de Terrace.

Applicants should review the criteria and required paperwork at www.cityofmlt.com/464. All materials must be received by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, which includes volunteers, business representatives and a City Council liaison, will review the applications. The committee makes a recommendation to the City Council, which is likely to vote on allocations in January.

For more information, or to request a print application, contact Andrew Appelwick, Events Coordinator, at 425-744-6287, or aappelwick@ mltwa.gov.