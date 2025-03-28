Mountlake Terrace open house collects feedback on zoning, housing

About 30 people gathered Wednesday at the Mountlake Terrace City Hall Council Chambers to learn about the city’s plan to create more housing.

Seven poster boards stood in front of the dais, as well as two tables with sticky notes and pens on top. Some people wrote their thoughts on a sticky note and placed them on a few boards.

On one of the sticky notes, someone indicated the importance of middle housing in their neighborhood. Another note described the need for more housing catering to seniors and those with disabilities.

The city’s economic development team hosted the March 26 open house to hear residents’ input regarding zoning changes, housing options and housing affordability, among other topics.

The poster boards outlined both a project overview and a middle housing overview. The boards also described what will be allowed in each zone, what is important to neighborhoods, past community ideas, and housing goals and strategies.

The city plans to update its code and create a housing action plan. One of the priorities is to expand and incentivize middle housing (duplexes, townhouses, courtyard apartments, cottage housing and stacked flats).

At the open house, city staff explained in a presentation that the city will update its residential zoning code to match Mountlake Terrace’s updated 2024 Comprehensive Plan and recent state legislation, including House Bill 1110.

The city passed its Comprehensive Plan update in October. HB 1110, which the Legislature adopted in 2023, requires cities to allow a broader range of middle housing types with different regulations. Cities must adopt those regulations no later than June.

City staff also explained that the housing action plan – expected to be completed in July – will outline specific strategies and actions to meet housing element goals outlined in the Comprehensive Plan. The city goals include:

Promote diverse and innovative housing types to create more affordable ownership and rental opportunities

Be an active regional partner in the education and collaboration of housing production

Support housing options for special needs populations

Protect the stability of existing residents through anti-displacement measures

Promote housing development near Town Center, mixed-use and neighborhood centers to increase access to jobs and services

Earlier this month, the My Neighborhood News Network reported that a dentist who makes $172,000 a year would need dual income to afford a single-family home in Mountlake Terrace.

The Alliance for Housing Affordability (AHA) told the City Council at a March 6 meeting that rent for a Mountlake Terrace apartment is higher than the county’s average. In 2024, a studio can cost $1,811 in the city and $1,641 in the county.

“Overall, in Snohomish County, which includes the city, almost 25% of all renters – almost one in every four renters – spend more than half of their monthly paycheck as a household on rent,” AHA Program Manager Chris Collier said at the meeting.

The city plans to give more updates on the middle housing code and housing action plan through its website, future planning commission meetings and City Council meetings.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.