Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce networking event set for March 26

The Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce will host an after-hours networking event on Tuesday, March 26.

According to a news release, the event will be from 6-8 p.m. at Diamond Knot Brewpub at 5602 232nd St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.

The event is a prime opportunity to network and mingle with Mountlake Terrace business owners and operators, and visitors can participate in a raffle for a chance to win prizes.

Special guest Jerry Dreessen from Who Is Your Webguy Digital Marketing Agency will speak on how to get critical insights into managing your online reputation, leveraging reviews to attract new customers and boosting your Google rankings.

Tickets can be purchased in advance here. For more information about the Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce, visit here.