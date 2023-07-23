Mountlake Terrace National Night Out Against Crime set for Aug. 1

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting its National Night Out Against Crime event on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W.

The free, family-friendly event combines entertainment, food and community involvement for a fun-filled evening. This year’s entertainment includes DJ music, balloon artist, face painting, photo booth, caricature artist, public safety vehicles, cornhole with the cops, dance performances and the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 2 Combo band.

Community partners will be displaying information and resources, there will be a food drive at the Mountlake Terrace City Council booth and an area to chat with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

National Night Out features fun events as well as public safety-themed activities. The Mountlake Terrace dance program will perform. Police, fire and public works vehicles also are available for guests to experience.

For further information about the event, or if you would like to participate, email or call 425-744-6287.