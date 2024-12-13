Mountlake Terrace names its new snowplow: SnoProblem

The City of Mountlake Terrace announced the name of its new snowplow, SnoProblem, after a weeks-long social media campaign.
Communications and Community Engagement Manager Sienna Spencer-Markles said the “Name That Snowplow” media campaign received a lot of enthusiasm and engagement and was fun to see.
“We ran it for several weeks and ended up with about 30 submissions via social media,” Spencer-Markles said. “Luckily, we did not receive any inappropriate names — they were all awesome suggestions.”
The top five names were shared on social media Thursday, Dec. 5:
– Fast and Flurrious
– Austin Plowers
– Plowabunga
– SnoProblem
– The Big LePLOWski
As the winter freeze sets in and the rain turns to snow, remember, the city has it covered, and there’s SnoProblem.
— By Rick Sinnett
