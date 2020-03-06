Mountlake Terrace named Tree City USA

The City of Mountlake Terrace was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“It has been a long-term interest and objective of the city council to be recognized as a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation, which manages the program,” said Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz.

The main goal of the program is to enable every community to have a viable tree management program, Betz said. The designation provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public tree inventory, distribution, and benefits. There are approximately 3,400 communities that have earned the Tree City USA designation.

Mountlake Terrace achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: establish a tree board, adopt a tree-care ordinance, and invest in an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and celebrate Arbor Day with an event and proclamation.

“Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers and committed citizens in communities, like Mountlake Terrace make smart investments in urban forests,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social and environmental benefits.”

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.