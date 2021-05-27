Mountlake Terrace Memorial Day holiday closures

All City of Mountlake Terrace offices will be closed Monday, May 31 for the Memorial Day holiday.

City offices will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, at their regularly scheduled times yet remain closed for in-person business.

The Recreation Pavilion and pool will be closed on Monday, May 31 and will reopen on Tuesday, June 1 for child care, swimming, and other recreation programs.

To reserve lap swimming lanes, call the Pavilion at 425-776-9173. To register for water fitness classes, go to www.mltrec.com/530 and click the registration button, then “water fitness.” Time slots for lap swimming are one hour in length with breaks in between for sanitizing and cleaning.

For more information on recreation programs, visit www.mltrec.com/530 or call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173. To reach City Hall staff, call 425-776-1161 or email cityhall@mltwa.gov during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.