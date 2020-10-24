Mountlake Terrace mayor selected to serve as Community Transit board alternate

Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright was selected Wednesday to serve as an alternate on the Community Transit Board of Directors, while Mukilteo City Council Member Joe Marine and Stanwood City Council Member Sid Roberts were appointed to the board.

The changes come after two members recently left the transit board. Mill Creek City Council Member Mike Todd resigned from his council seat to become Mill Creek Director of Public Works and Community Development, and Stanwood Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan decided to reduce her board commitments outside of city work.

The Community Transit board is comprised of nine elected officials from Snohomish County and the cities within the transit agency’s service district, as well as a labor representative selected by the agency’s bargaining units. City representatives are selected by city population size.

Wednesday, small cities (under 15,000 population) representatives selected Roberts as a new board member. Roberts had previously served as a Community Transit board alternate when he was on the Lynnwood City Council. Medium cities (between 15,000 and 35,000 population) representatives then selected Marine as a new board member. Marine had been a board alternate, so the group selected Matsumoto Wright to serve as the new board alternate. Marine had previously served on the Community Transit board and is a past board president.

Current board members are:

Arlington City Council Member Jan Schuette

Labor Representative Lance Norton

Lake Stevens City Council Member Kim Daughtry (vice chair)

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith

Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring (chair)

Mukilteo City Council Member Joe Marine

Snohomish City Council Member Tom Merrill

Snohomish County Council Member Stephanie Wright

Snohomish County Council Member Nate Nehring

Stanwood City Council Member Sid Roberts

Current board alternates are: