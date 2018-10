A 20-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in the 23800 block of Highway 99 Tuesday night.

According to Edmonds police, a car driven by a 61-year-old Mill Creek woman hit the man as he was crossing the highway on foot at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash investigation indicated that the driver had the right of way, police said.