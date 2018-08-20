Mountlake Terrace man killed in SR530 crash Sunday night

A 58-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Sunday night.

The call came in at 9:20 p.m. on SR530 about four miles west of Arlington. According to a release by Washington State Patrol, a vehicle travelling westbound, driven by a 73-year-old woman from Arlington, crossed the center line and struck three vehicles travelling eastbound.

The first vehicle hit was being driven by a 58-year-old man from Mountlake Terrace. His vehicle rolled and he was ejected. According to the Washington State Patrol, the man was not wearing his seat belt. He was killed in the crash. He has not yet been identified by investigators as his family has not yet been notified.

The drivers of the other three vehicles, including the vehicle that crossed the center line, were not injured. The vehicle that crossed the center line was impounded from the scene. The other two involved vehicles only suffered minor damage.